Schools in Prince George’s County were slated to be open for a full schedule of classes Thursday.

On Wednesday, classes were dismissed two hours early across the state’s second-largest system, following concerns about extreme heat and air-conditioning problems. More than 40 schools reported some type of air-conditioning trouble, officials said.

The Prince George’s school system has more than 200 schools.

“I am grateful to our hard-working building services and maintenance staff members for responding to each and every problem as it arose,” Monica Goldson, the district’s interim chief executive, said in a statement. She thanked parents for their patience and understanding.