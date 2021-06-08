Still, she said, the option for virtual for the youngest children remains because “we understand that families of children who are not yet eligible for a vaccine may have concerns about sending their children back to school.”
The fall plan also includes a new “online campus” for students in grades seven to 12 who thrived while in virtual learning this year. The program, with both live and recorded instruction, is expected to have just 700 slots and require that students apply. The focus of instruction will be core content and elective courses will be limited.
Teachers and staff in the state’s second-largest school system, with more than 131,000 students, have had the chance to be vaccinated in recent months. Goldson encouraged students who are 12 and older to get their shots.
She noted that the shift marks the end of hybrid instruction, which combines in-school and online lessons — a change that is in line with a recent decision of the Maryland State Board of Education.
The state board voted in late April to require school systems across Maryland to offer instruction in school buildings, with a teacher in the classroom, starting with the fall opening of classes and continuing through the 2021-2022 school year.
At the time of the decision, 58 percent of students in Maryland were still attending school by computer screen, at home, state officials said.
Students who cannot be in school for medical reasons may apply for a “home and hospital teaching” program that the school system has operated, Goldson said. A telephone town hall will be held Wednesday to further describe fall plans.
Prince George’s County in April became the last school system in Maryland to bring at least some students back for in person learning.
As of May 1, nearly 37,000 students attended any form of in-person learning, almost 28 percent of the school district’s enrollment.