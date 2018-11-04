Voters will decide Tuesday who will occupy four seats on the Prince George’s Board of Education in suburban Maryland. The winners will sit ona board that represents Maryland’s second-largest school system and is among the state’s lowest-performing districts.
The panel quarreled in recent months over a controversial $800,000 payout toKevin Maxwell, the recently departed chief executive who stepped down amid scandal.
The school board contest hasn’t been without turmoil. In October, a Clinton resident filed a lawsuit alleging thatArun Puracken, a middle-school teacher running for the District 9 seat, does not livein the district. Puracken denies the allegation.
Juwan Blocker, a District 3 candidate, did not respond to a questionnaire The Washington Post sent to candidates.
These profiles are based on candidates’ written answers and edited for space and clarity.
Lupi Grady, 45, president andCEO of the Latin American Youth Center who lives in College Park and is seeking a second term.
Education: Bachelor’s degree from Goucher College and a master’s from George Washington University.
Children in county schools: Two children attending Prince George’s CountyPublic Schools.
Greatest problem facing the school system: Overcrowding and teacher pay.
One idea to make schools better: Principal selection process should include parent, teacher and community input.
Past board decision you feel strongly about: Strongly agree with approval of the Community Schools policy, which aims to provide students social service, health and academic support.
Strongest qualification: Twenty-plus years’ experience developing programs and opportunities for low-income students and families.
Favorite teacher: Mrs. Liddle, fourth-grade teacher. She made learning fun.
—
Joshua M. Thomas, 25, a manager of recruitment for historically black colleges anduniversities at Teach For America who lives in College Park and is making a first run for office.
Education: Bachelor’s degree from Howard University.
Children in county schools: No.
Greatest problem facing the school system: Overcrowding — too many students, not enough teachers or space. As a teacher, I know that teaching is extremely difficult when there are too many students whocannot get the attention they need.
One idea to make schools better: Reduce student-teacher ratios to allow for more quality instructional time.
Past board decision you feel strongly about: Strongly disagree with the decision to pay the outgoing school system CEO $800,000.
Strongest qualification: We have nine elected school board members — only one has classroom teaching experience. As a former middle school teacher, I fully understand the challenges that our teachers and students are facing in an underfunded school system.
Favorite teacher: Mr. Brent Silliman and Mr. Troy Bradbury. Both took unconventional andinnovative approaches to teaching that allowed students to really think outside the box.
Pamela Boozer-Strother, 49, a small-business owner specializing in fundraising and events who lives in Brentwood and is making a first run for office.
Education: Bachelor’s degree from Alfred University and master’s in business administrationfrom American University.
Children in county schools: Son is a third-grader at Mount Rainier Elementary School.
Greatest problem facing the school system: The board needs more parents with management experience.
One idea to make schools better: Focus community volunteer and funding resources on neighborhood schools.
Past board decision you feel strongly about: Excessive cost and inconvenience to parents to qualify to volunteer.
Strongest qualification: A parent with community organizing, financial and organizational management experience.
Favorite teacher: Mr. Goode, civics, who taught how to be engaged citizens.
Carolyn Maria Boston, 69, vice chair of the school board who lives in Capitol Heights and has served two board terms.
Education: Prince George’s County Community College.
Children in county schools: Two daughters and two granddaughters graduated from Prince George’s County Public Schools, and one granddaughter is an eighth-grader in the school system.
Greatest problem facing the school system: District’s aging infrastructure with an $8 billion construction and repairs backlog.
One idea to make schools better: Increase investment in career and technical education programs.
Past board decision you feel strongly about: Expansion of full-day pre-K and Community Schools policy, which aims to provide students social service, health and academic support.
Strongest qualification: Advocacy training as PTA leader, Town Council member in Fairmount Heights and former parent liaison.
Favorite teacher: Kindergarten teacher — she was patient, kind and made learning fun.
—
Belinda Gale Queen, 56, aretired communication technician for Verizon who lives in Capitol Heights and served on the Prince George’s County Democratic Central Committee.
Education: Associate degree from Strayer University.
Children in county schools: Eleven children graduated from Central High and two are attending.
Greatest problem facing the school system: Outdated schools, technology and underpaid staff.
One idea to make schools better: Refurbish, replace and repair all buildings to 21st-century standards.
Past board decision you feel strongly about: Underpaying many employees and holding back pay increases.
Strongest qualification: A diverse thinker and leader who speaks for all.
Favorite teacher: Ms. Hatti Saunders. She taught me my trade of accounting.
Arun Puracken, 29, a Prince George’s County Public Schools middle school teacher who lives in Brandywine and is making a first run for office.
Education:Bachelor’s degree from University of Maryland Baltimore County.
Children in county schools: No.
Greatest problem facing the school system: Tremendous inequity leading to loss of local investment.
One idea to make schools better: Creating community-based schools using successful national models.
Past board decision you feel strongly about: Strongly disagree with the severance package for CEO Maxwell.
Strongest qualification: I am a teacher. I understand teaching and learning.
Favorite teacher: Baba Olashegun. He was a math teacher at Largo High School. He has demonstrated commitment to my success inside and outside the classroom.
—
Sonya Williams, 50, a real estate development manager who lives in Clinton and has served on the school board since 2014.
Education: Bachelor’s degree from the University of Maryland at College Park and master’s from Georgetown University.
Children in county schools: Son graduated from Gwynn Park High.
Greatest problem facing the school system: Instability in leadership, and school system does not share our accomplishments enough.
One idea to make schools better: Stabilize leadership to see plans through to completion.
Past board decision you feel strongly about: Agree strongly with creating the strategic plan and following it through.
Strongest qualification: Twenty-seven years of leadership experience.
Favorite teacher: My computer-science teacher for teaching me BASIC and FORTRAN computer coding language.