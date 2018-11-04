Voters will decide Tuesday who will occupy four seats on the Prince George’s Board of Education in suburban Maryland. The winners will sit ona board that represents Maryland’s second-largest school system and is among the state’s lowest-performing districts.

The panel quarreled in recent months over a controversial $800,000 payout toKevin Maxwell, the recently departed chief executive who stepped down amid scandal.

The school board contest hasn’t been without turmoil. In October, a Clinton resident filed a lawsuit alleging thatArun Puracken, a middle-school teacher running for the District 9 seat, does not livein the district. Puracken denies the allegation.

Juwan Blocker, a District 3 candidate, did not respond to a questionnaire The Washington Post sent to candidates.

These profiles are based on candidates’ written answers and edited for space and clarity.

District 2



Lupi Grady

Lupi Grady, 45, president andCEO of the Latin American Youth Center who lives in College Park and is seeking a second term.

Education: Bachelor’s degree from Goucher College and a master’s from George Washington University.

Children in county schools: Two children attending Prince George’s CountyPublic Schools.

Greatest problem facing the school system: Overcrowding and teacher pay.

One idea to make schools better: Principal selection process should include parent, teacher and community input.

Past board decision you feel strongly about: Strongly agree with approval of the Community Schools policy, which aims to provide students social service, health and academic support.

Strongest qualification: Twenty-plus years’ experience developing programs and opportunities for low-income students and families.

Favorite teacher: Mrs. Liddle, fourth-grade teacher. She made learning fun.

—



Joshua M. Thomas

Joshua M. Thomas, 25, a manager of recruitment for historically black colleges anduniversities at Teach For America who lives in College Park and is making a first run for office.

Education: Bachelor’s degree from Howard University.

Children in county schools: No.

Greatest problem facing the school system: Overcrowding — too many students, not enough teachers or space. As a teacher, I know that teaching is extremely difficult when there are too many students whocannot get the attention they need.

One idea to make schools better: Reduce student-teacher ratios to allow for more quality instructional time.

Past board decision you feel strongly about: Strongly disagree with the decision to pay the outgoing school system CEO $800,000.

Strongest qualification: We have nine elected school board members — only one has classroom teaching experience. As a former middle school teacher, I fully understand the challenges that our teachers and students are facing in an underfunded school system.

Favorite teacher: Mr. Brent Silliman and Mr. Troy Bradbury. Both took unconventional andinnovative approaches to teaching that allowed students to really think outside the box.

District 3



Pamela Boozer-Strother

Pamela Boozer-Strother, 49, a small-business owner specializing in fundraising and events who lives in Brentwood and is making a first run for office.

Education: Bachelor’s degree from Alfred University and master’s in business administrationfrom American University.

Children in county schools: Son is a third-grader at Mount Rainier Elementary School.

Greatest problem facing the school system: The board needs more parents with management experience.

One idea to make schools better: Focus community volunteer and funding resources on neighborhood schools.

Past board decision you feel strongly about: Excessive cost and inconvenience to parents to qualify to volunteer.

Strongest qualification: A parent with community organizing, financial and organizational management experience.

Favorite teacher: Mr. Goode, civics, who taught how to be engaged citizens.



Juwan Blocker (did not respond to questionnaire)

District 6



Carolyn Maria Boston

Carolyn Maria Boston, 69, vice chair of the school board who lives in Capitol Heights and has served two board terms.

Education: Prince George’s County Community College.

Children in county schools: Two daughters and two granddaughters graduated from Prince George’s County Public Schools, and one granddaughter is an eighth-grader in the school system.

Greatest problem facing the school system: District’s aging infrastructure with an $8 billion construction and repairs backlog.

One idea to make schools better: Increase investment in career and technical education programs.

Past board decision you feel strongly about: Expansion of full-day pre-K and Community Schools policy, which aims to provide students social service, health and academic support.

Strongest qualification: Advocacy training as PTA leader, Town Council member in Fairmount Heights and former parent liaison.

Favorite teacher: Kindergarten teacher — she was patient, kind and made learning fun.

—



Belinda Gale Queen

Belinda Gale Queen, 56, aretired communication technician for Verizon who lives in Capitol Heights and served on the Prince George’s County Democratic Central Committee.

Education: Associate degree from Strayer University.

Children in county schools: Eleven children graduated from Central High and two are attending.

Greatest problem facing the school system: Outdated schools, technology and underpaid staff.

One idea to make schools better: Refurbish, replace and repair all buildings to 21st-century standards.

Past board decision you feel strongly about: Underpaying many employees and holding back pay increases.

Strongest qualification: A diverse thinker and leader who speaks for all.

Favorite teacher: Ms. Hatti Saunders. She taught me my trade of accounting.

District 9



Arun Puracken

Arun Puracken, 29, a Prince George’s County Public Schools middle school teacher who lives in Brandywine and is making a first run for office.

Education:Bachelor’s degree from University of Maryland Baltimore County.

Children in county schools: No.

Greatest problem facing the school system: Tremendous inequity leading to loss of local investment.

One idea to make schools better: Creating community-based schools using successful national models.

Past board decision you feel strongly about: Strongly disagree with the severance package for CEO Maxwell.

Strongest qualification: I am a teacher. I understand teaching and learning.

Favorite teacher: Baba Olashegun. He was a math teacher at Largo High School. He has demonstrated commitment to my success inside and outside the classroom.

—



Sonya Williams

Sonya Williams, 50, a real estate development manager who lives in Clinton and has served on the school board since 2014.

Education: Bachelor’s degree from the University of Maryland at College Park and master’s from Georgetown University.

Children in county schools: Son graduated from Gwynn Park High.

Greatest problem facing the school system: Instability in leadership, and school system does not share our accomplishments enough.

One idea to make schools better: Stabilize leadership to see plans through to completion.

Past board decision you feel strongly about: Agree strongly with creating the strategic plan and following it through.

Strongest qualification: Twenty-seven years of leadership experience.

Favorite teacher: My computer-science teacher for teaching me BASIC and FORTRAN computer coding language.