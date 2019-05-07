The principal of a Maryland high school announced Tuesday she is stepping down six months after a locker room sexual assault case raised questions about whether football players were adequately supervised and whether the attack was properly reported to police.

Casey Crouse, who led Damascus High School for two years during a decade-long career as a principal, said in a letter that she will part ways with the Montgomery County school and take another role in the school system.

The locker room attacks, according to authorities, involved members of the junior varsity football team who allegedly sexually assaulted four teammates with a broomstick.

“The horrific incident of October 31 has demanded significant attention from school and system leadership and has drawn ongoing negative media attention,” Crouse wrote.

“It has become clear that in order for Damascus High School to move forward, it will require new school leadership,” the principal wrote.

[A football locker room, a broomstick and a sex assault case roil a school]



A view of a Damascus High School locker room that was the scene of alleged sexual assaults of junior varsity football players by teammates on Oct. 31. (Obtained by The Washington Post/Obtained by The Washington Post)

She said she had several discussions with school system leadership in recent weeks.”They support my decision,” she wrote.

Crouse’s announcement stated that a principal intern will take over at Damascus as acting principal from May 13 for the remainder of the school year.

The alleged assaults — just before the last day of practice for the 2018 season — jolted the high school of 1,300 students and football-proud Damascus, a community in the northern and more rural portion of Montgomery County.

Six players were charged with rape or attempted rape, or both. The victims and suspects were 14 or 15 years old at the time of the alleged assaults.

The school system has said it is looking into how officials at the school handled the case after they first learned about it. The Washington Post in March reported that school officials waited more than 12 hours to tell police about credible allegations that at least one player had been sexually assaulted with a broomstick. During that time, Crouse initiated an in-house investigation at the school that led to victims and suspects being pulled from their classes to give statements to school administrators before trained police detectives being brought in, according the Post.

In an email to parents of her students on March 31, Crouse briefly described how she reacted the night of Oct. 31 after learning about what she said was a “behavior of concern” earlier that day in the locker room. She wrote that she and others took actions “based on the information we had at the time” and adjusted appropriately as they learned more.

“The well-being of the students involved remained our highest priority,” Crouse said.

School officials continue to look into locker room supervision issues, along with whether Damascus principals, staff members and coaches properly reported the alleged assaults. At the same time, county prosecutors are examining whether there were similar “brooming” attacks in the past at Damascus.

In addition, the junior varsity football coach at the school, Vincent Colbert, 54, has been placed on administrative leave, according to Montgomery County school officials.

Of the criminal cases against the six students — all charged in early November — one was quickly dropped. Another stayed in juvenile court. Cases against four of the teens were moved to adult court before court hearings moved them back to juvenile court this year.

Read more:

Hazing incident reported at another Maryland high school, officials say

U.S. officials probe alleged discrimination against Asian American students in Md.

Maryland man convicted of murder in death of worker building secret bomb shelter

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news