Toward the end of the book, Chenoweth argues we journalists may be part of the problem. Chicago newspapers were full of skilled reporters who failed to see much news in that district’s recent gains. A Stanford University team provided data on student achievement and socioeconomic standing in U.S. districts. The analysis showed that while a Chicago cohort of third graders was well below the national average in reading, when they reached eighth grade they were at about the national average. The Stanford team found that no other large or even medium-sized district was able to grow student achievement by that much. Chenoweth’s reporting revealed this to be the result of significant changes in the ways Chicago children were taught, but the story did not catch fire in the local press.