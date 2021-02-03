It is a question that has flared over the past week in Montgomery County as the first large group of educators in Maryland’s most populous jurisdiction is being vaccinated. The effort was aimed at public-school employees, who might return to campuses in March.

It left out employees at private schools and child-care centers, many of whom have worked in school buildings since September or earlier.

County officials say that there was no intention to pass over private-school teachers, but the Jan. 27 announcement from County Executive Marc Elrich (D) describes the initiative with Johns Hopkins Medicine as “part of an effort to help prepare for the reopening of public schools.”

Earl Stoddard, Montgomery County’s director of emergency management and homeland security, said the initiative started up quickly and required immediate action to vaccinate almost 4,400 school employees.

Hopkins looked to public-school employees because there was a ready list of names, Stoddard said.

“It was logistical and operational on their part,” he said. “Their primary concern was not exclusionary — it was, ‘We have to get people into the system by Tuesday.’ ”

Johns Hopkins Medicine spokeswoman Kim Hoppe said in a statement that the state asked for its help with vaccinations for people over 65 in Montgomery County and that county officials “expressed the importance of educators and support staff.”

“Based on the state and county’s directives to expand vaccine eligibility to private school employees, we will begin offering these employees the vaccine, potentially as early as next week,” Hoppe said.

Vaccine that is distributed through Hopkins will now be split between residents 75 and older and school personnel. Vaccine for school employees will then be split 50-50 between public and private schools, Stoddard said. Names are being collected from private schools.

The larger problem is the short supply.

In the sprawling county, officials say they still have a long way to go in completing vaccinations of priority groups. First doses of vaccine for residents 75 and older have been given to nearly 20,000 people, but the group numbers 70,000 or more.

And while more than 4,000 public-school employees are being vaccinated in the first round of the Montgomery-Hopkins effort, the public school system has 24,000 employees. Roughly 9,000 are expected to be involved in the first phase of its reopening.

Beyond that, an estimated 7,000 employees work in roughly 215 private and parochial schools, with an additional 15,000 people employed in child-care centers.

Child-care workers will be part of a separate vaccine allotment, with 100 doses a week targeted first to those who care for children with special needs and then those who tend to infants and toddlers.

“We’re spreading a very little jelly over a very lot of bread,” Stoddard said.

Making it harder is a chaotic, patchwork system for getting shots in arms.

Some doses flow through the county health department, while others are routed through supermarkets, pharmacies or hospitals. Even people in priority groups can spend hours looking for an open appointment slot — and come up empty-handed.

Amy McNamer, executive director of the Association of Independent Schools of Greater Washington, argued that teachers and staffers working in person should be prioritized over those working from home.

Her group’s 29 independent schools in Montgomery County have teachers and students on campus. Many have been living with “an enormous amount of anxiety,” she said. Even with masks, social distancing and other safety measures, “they have been taking risks since the fall. They would like to be vaccinated.”

In other parts of the Washington region, she said, the issue has played out differently. In Virginia, McNamer said, faculty and staff members at the majority of the organization’s 17 independent schools — in Fairfax County, Arlington and Alexandria — have already received a first dose of vaccine.

The Archdiocese of Washington, with 37 schools in Montgomery, said in a statement it is working with other non-public-school organizations in the state to secure vaccine and working with local health officials to administer doses proportionally to non-public-school employees.

Public-school officials in Montgomery did not comment on vaccination priorities but said county is “certainly grateful” for the Hopkins collaboration.

“Even with that, there are still very limited doses and we have more than 24,000 staff that need to be vaccinated,” spokeswoman Gboyinde Onijala said. “They have just started the process, so we have a long way to go.”

The public school system, with more than 161,000 students, is the state’s largest and has stayed in an all-virtual-learning mode since March.

Recently, public-school officials in Montgomery detailed a plan to send small groups of students with special needs back into classrooms March 1 and begin to phase in hybrid learning on March 15.

As the vaccination issue stirred debate last week, County Executive Marc Elrich (D) suggested at one point on WAMU’s “Kojo Nnamdi Show” that the county did not make decisions about vaccinating private-school employees but rather followed guidelines set by Gov. Larry Hogan (R).

A day later, the Maryland Department of Health issued a memo saying Maryland vaccine providers should not exclude nonpublic schools from vaccination efforts involving educators. It also said at least 100 doses a week should be allocated for educators.

For some private-school families, the back-and-forth came with a hint of last summer’s tension between the county and private schools, which focused on whether the county could order private schools to stay closed to in-person classes amid the pandemic. Ultimately Hogan got involved, as did the state’s top health official. Private schools opened.

Montgomery County officials maintain they have worked well with private schools for months. They regularly hold webinars with private schools for discussions about health and safety and have worked individually with them.

Still, the Montgomery-Hopkins efforts has left some believing private schools were not given equal standing on vaccine.

“If they wanted to do it equally, they could have acted sooner,” said Deborah Schoenfeld, a Silver Spring parent with children at St. Bernadette School. “I want [public school] teachers to be vaccinated but not at the expense of all of the private-school teachers.”

Child-care centers in Montgomery County had similar concerns about being left behind, but providers who spoke with The Washington Post did not want to comment publicly, worried about repercussions.

The Montgomery-Hopkins effort may cover hundreds or thousands of school employees each week, but child care is guaranteed only 100 — and it is unclear whether the number of doses will remain consistent, one provider said.

“It seems wrong not to take care of these people who have been putting themselves out there for so long,” said the provider, pointing out that many child-care workers are relatively low-paid women of color. “You basically have line-jumping.”

Rajnic, 52, the second-grade teacher at Mary of Nazareth Catholic School in Darnestown, said she took early retirement from the federal government to become a teacher and feels it has gone well during the pandemic. She started in-person teaching when the school year opened in September. “I do want to get the vaccine to lower my risk,” she said.