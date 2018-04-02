Student demands are posted above the doors of the administration building on the campus of Howard University in Washington, D.C., on Saturday. (Astrid Riecken/For The Washington Post)

The occupation by Howard University students of the school’s administration building entered its fifth full day Monday afternoon with a hint that negotiations were making progress.

“We’re kind of hoping, now that we’ve been here for five days, tomorrow we’re hoping that will be the final” negotiating session, said Maya McCollum, a Howard freshman with HU Resist, the student group that has organized the protest. McCollum said students feel confident that they will be able to accomplish their demands.

Although students hope the occupation might end Tuesday, McCollum said, they are willing to wait. They are “aware that compromise has to happen for everyone to continue going to school and enjoying their university life,” McCollum said.

On Monday evening, HU Resist described in a news release the talks with board of trustees members, saying one session that began Sunday stretched into Monday. The protesters and board have held three negotiating sessions, with a fourth scheduled for noon Tuesday, the protesters said. Additional demands were discussed with trustees, although the news release did not describe them.

“We are prepared to occupy the administration building until we are more than satisfied that our demands have been met,” the release stated.

The protesters’ earlier demands included the resignation of the school’s president, Wayne A.I. Frederick, and action on a host of issues, including transparency on university spending, improvements to university housing and facilities, and an overhaul of the school’s response to sexual assault.

The turmoil on campus was heightened by the weekend resignation of the Howard University Faculty Senate chair, Richard L. Wright, who said he had “lost the confidence, respect and trust of the majority of the engaged and activist members of the council.”

In an interview Monday, Wright said his decision to resign was not related to the protest or the push by some faculty who have called for a vote of no confidence in Frederick.

HU Resist has been adamant that its demands be met before it cedes control of the “A” building on the school’s Northwest Washington campus. Support for the group’s action has been widespread among students, and on Monday, 26 faculty members signed a letter of solidarity with the students.

“You raise important points about administrative and managerial matters that have not been adequately addressed by the administration,” the faculty members wrote. “We applaud your commitment to bringing these issues to the fore.”

The student takeover followed the disclosure by the university last week that it had fired six employees in the wake of an alleged financial aid scam. It was the latest in a series of incidents in the past year that have riled students, faculty and staff.

[As turmoil continues at Howard University, its president tells students: ‘I am listening to you’]

Though many have called for Frederick’s resignation, Nadia N. Pinto, president of the school’s alumni association, said Frederick should remain in office. In an interview, Pinto expressed support for the students and said their voices should be heard, but rejected the demand that Frederick resign.

“I have had the opportunity to work with President Frederick and see his work on various levels,” Pinto said. “I have not seen any university president that connects with students and alumni in the way that he does, and I admire that about him.”

In a letter to the Howard community Sunday, Pinto pointed to achievements under Frederick’s presidency, including four consecutive years of raises for faculty, the reaccreditation of Howard’s colleges and schools of law, education and social work, and the hiring of women to fill five of 10 dean positions.

On campus, however, little support was evident for the administration.

Alexus Richards, a 20-year-old junior, called the protest a “positive effort.”

“This is stuff that we’ve been hearing about since I was a freshman,” Richards said. “Like when you hear about embezzlement and stuff with Howard, we’ve been hearing about it since we were freshmen.”

Richards has not taken part in the protest because she is a student-employee and worried about putting herself in a compromising position. The school’s issues extend beyond the financial aid scandal, she said, and students on campus feel angry and betrayed.

“It’s the whole administration,” she said. “It’s the fact that Howard, they don’t care about the students as much as they used to.”

Dijon Stokes, a sophomore, said he took part in the protest’s early stages but that other obligations pulled him away.

“If you ask any of the students about financial aid, if you ask any of the students about their dormitory status, if you ask any of the students about some of the general issues like that, you get a negative response, I would say, nine times out of 10,” he said.

Howard junior James Harris, 20, said he agreed with some of HU Resist’s demands, but not with ousting Frederick.

“There are definitely more people involved than just him,” Harris said. “He probably did something bad, but not too bad.”

While the protests have drawn national and even international attention on social media and in news reports, classes at Howard have not been interrupted and employees who work in the administration building have temporarily relocated to other offices, university spokeswoman Crystal Brown wrote in an email. Brown said there are no plans to forcibly remove students from the building.