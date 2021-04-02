Project-based learning, at least in some schools, is much better now. The best lessons have students work on projects that are tied to a real-world scenario and also teach core academic content. Astonishingly, some teachers are letting students learn from frustration and failure, something that probably would have helped me at that age.

Michelle Fitts, a teacher at East Bay Innovation Academy in Oakland, Calif., told her sixth-grade students to construct a solar cooker using the Learning Through Performance curriculum developed at Stanford University. She gave them no instructions.

One team thought “they could attach the wires from a solar panel to a wire rack inside a cardboard box,” Fitts said. The students assumed the shining of the sun on the panel would transfer heat to the metal rack. She did not correct them.

Through trial and error, they eventually realized the solar panel didn’t work that way. They learned about thermal dynamics in class. With more testing, they discovered that reducing the size of the box, lining it with aluminum foil, putting a pane of glass on top and covering the outside with bubble wrap all increased the heat inside.

In rural Kent City, Mich., Billie Freeland watched her fourth-graders try to produce energy by building a water wheel out of an orange juice carton, a dowel, a Styrofoam ball and plastic spoons. This was part of the Multiple Literacies in Project-Based Learning curriculum developed at Michigan State University. The students used the device to lift washers. “You have students with not just one pitcher of water but two pitchers of water splashing all over,” Freeland said.

In an Advanced Placement U.S. Government and Politics class in Des Moines, high school students were asked to create political action plans on opposing sides for hot issues such as immigration or gun policy. They then met with community leaders, who gave them feedback on their proposals. Others did moot court arguments with actual judges brought in to respond. AP Environmental Science classes had students calculating the ecological footprints of themselves and their families and acting as delegates to a mock international climate accord convention.

Five school districts with large numbers of low-income and minority students used the AP projects designed by the Knowledge In Action program at the University of Washington College of Education.

The Learning Through Performance, Multiple Literacies in Project-Based Learning and Knowledge in Action classrooms showed significant increases in student test scores. But it is difficult to measure the effects of such complex changes in teaching methods, and to find programs that take big enough leaps from Popsicle stick cabins and dioramas.

Until they discovered the Multiple Literacies program, Freeland said, her district’s science committee spent five years searching for a suitable project-based curriculum for elementary school students based on the Next Generation Science Standards, developed by a consortium of 26 states. “Nothing fit the bill,” she said.

For now, teachers’ experiences are the strongest evidence we have that project-based learning is worth the time. Kristin DeVivo, executive director of the nonprofit Lucas Education Research, which helped fund all three curriculums, said “the student project is not the shiny red caboose at the end of the freight train. It is the engine driving student learning.”

Erin Fisher, an AP U.S. Government teacher in Virginia, said that before she adopted the Knowledge in Action curriculum, her classes “were all lecture-based, all me, and it was often boring for my students.” After the introduction of projects, “students were asking more questions, taking control of their learning and doing more research,” she said.

Freeland in Kent City took her third-graders to a local park to study squirrel behavior with binoculars. They collected data on squirrel jumps, comparing that to how far they could jump. They studied squirrel skeletons and dinosaur fossils. That led to them attempting explanations for why dinosaurs disappeared but small mammals survived in the Cretaceous-Paleogene extinction event 66 million years ago.

Amber Graeber found her AP students in Des Moines struggling with their projects. “They were used to being passive reciters of knowledge,” she said. She kept pushing. When they memorized the facts of 15 landmark Supreme Court cases, she said: “Good for you. But can you put together oral arguments? Can you prepare judicial questions and ask them during a simulation?”