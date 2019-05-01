The Horace Mann Elementary School is in the Wesley Heights neighborhood. (Amanda Voisard/For The Washington Post)

A prominent African American scholar and commentator says a racist epithet was hurled at his grandson Monday at a public elementary school in a mostly white and wealthy neighborhood in Northwest Washington.

Michael Eric Dyson, a sociology professor at Georgetown University, said a boy threatened his 6-year-old grandson at Horace Mann Elementary as first-graders raced to be first in line for pizza during lunch.

Dyson said the boy called his grandson the “n-word” and threatened to go home and retrieve his father's gun and shoot him.

“He said he felt sad and scared. It’s ridiculous for a 6-year-old to be subjected to this,” Dyson said in an interview Monday evening. “You never feel as powerless as when your children suffer something you can’t immediately fix or resolve.”

In a letter to families, the school’s principal, Liz Whisnant, said “the incident did not include any language about race or ethnicity” but that “harmful” language was used and a “threat of physical harm” was made. She said a third student was involved.

Michael Eric Dyson, a Georgetown University professor, says a racial epithet was hurled at his 6-year-old son at a D.C. school. (Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post)

“We responded immediately by removing the student from his peers and taking a number of actions that involved communicating directly with the parents of the three students involved,” she wrote in the letter.

A D.C. police report on the incident says a nearby officer was flagged down after the “verbal altercation.” According to the report, a student threatened two other children with his father’s gun if they kept cutting the lunch line.

The D.C. school system said the allegations are under investigation.

D.C. Public Schools “is committed to maintaining safe and welcoming environments for students and staff,” the school system said in a statement Monday. “We will provide Mann the support it needs to adequately address this issue and continue to partner with our school communities to ensure meaningful learning and positive interactions occur within all of our school buildings.”

The alleged episode comes just days after a blackface incident involving students at a top-performing high school in the Maryland suburbs. Walt Whitman High School in Montgomery County serves a mostly white student body.

Earlier this academic year, a fifth-grader at Francis Scott Key Elementary, a mostly white elementary school in Northwest Washington, hurled a racist slur at three black classmates during recess. The Washington Post reported that the school struggled for months to contend with the incident, examining whether the campus was inclusive to families from all backgrounds.

Dyson said he rushed to the school Monday when he learned of the incident. He said he, his wife and his son, who is the father of the 6-year-old, met with the principal. The family said it plans to meet with school leaders again Tuesday. Dyson tweeted about the incident Monday afternoon, writing, “Welcome again to Trump’s white racist America.”

Dyson, who has written books about race relations in the United States, said his older grandson was pulled out of Horace Mann, which is near American University in the Wesley Heights neighborhood, after being called a racial slur on campus last year.

He described the community around the school as white and liberal, a place where most people wouldn’t expect an incident such as this to transpire. But Dyson said he wasn’t surprised it happened.

“It is one thing to deal with this from a sociological perspective, or a relatively objective perspective, but this does hit home,” the professor said. “We’ve got to address the situation and talk about the extraordinary hostility and racism and tension that prevails in this culture.”