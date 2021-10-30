In his new book with education writer Tina Kelley, “Breaking Barriers: How P-TECH Schools Create a Pathway From High School to College to Career,” Litow said it was too late to switch to another building. The new school had only two months to get ready for New York’s annual school-enrollment schedule. As with popular public charter schools, admission to P-TECH would be by lottery. The school would not be cherry-picking students based on an entrance exam, as New York’s top magnet schools did. Its great advantage was that it could choose a new team of the most talented and ambitious administrators and teachers in the city.