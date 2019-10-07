The review, done by the law firm WilmerHale, did not specifically examine the events of Oct. 31, 2018, at Damascus High School, where members of the junior-varsity football team allegedly used a broomstick to sexually assault four of their teammates.

AD

It was described as a wider look at school culture, supervision and incident reporting practices within athletic and extracurricular activity programs at Damascus and several other Montgomery County high schools.

AD

The report’s authors acknowledged that no comprehensive, historical review was done of unreported incidents and that no districtwide survey was conducted for the analysis.

Five high schools were examined in the sprawling suburban system, which has 25 high schools and is the largest in Maryland.

Still, it said, “the few extracurricular-associated hazing and bullying incidents of which we became aware appeared to be isolated events, rather than part of a larger, continuing pattern.”

AD

The examination noted a previous instance of alleged misconduct by football players, at Seneca Valley High School — reported by The Washington Post — and vaguely referred to other incidents in athletics and extracurricular activities but gave no detail, saying those matters were “relatively minor and were quickly and appropriately addressed.”

AD

Hazing incident reported at another Maryland high school, officials say

At Damascus High, the incident left a football-proud community reeling and raised broader questions districtwide about how students are supervised and how incidents are reported to police.

The Post reported that the school waited more than 12 hours to bring in law enforcement and launched its own in-house investigation first.

AD

A football locker room, a broomstick and a sex assault case roil a school

No coaches were in the locker room at the time of the attacks, which went unsupervised during a 25-minute period before practice, according to school officials. All of the students involved were 14 or 15 years old at the time.

In November, four of the players were each charged as adults with one count of first-degree rape and three counts of attempted, first-degree rape, according to court records. The cases were later transferred to juvenile court, where each teen pleaded to being involved in the attacks, according to a series of court hearings held largely behind closed doors in Montgomery County.

AD

Because the juvenile hearings were not open for the full proceedings, the exact role each student played remains unclear, as does the punishment or rehabilitation recommendations each received.

AD

The school system had generally fostered a positive culture around athletics and extracurricular activities, the report said, but it also noted that administrators and coaches set the tone.

While there were few major revelations in the 16-page document, some issues of concern were underscored.

Some coaches and sponsors were not aware of the school system’s agreement with police to report certain incidents directly to law enforcement, the report said. The coaches and activity sponsors said they personally would call police for “very serious” incidents, such as child sexual abuse, but would report those viewed as less serious to school administrators.

AD

AD

Before the Damascus attack, some coaches were not always present while players used locker rooms and team rooms, or did not consistently lock the facilities when they were not being used, the report said.

Supervision remains a challenge between the end of the school day and the beginning of practice, the report said. Schools have limited space, and sometimes a junior-varsity or freshman team may have to wait for its turn on a field or court until a varsity practice ends, or vice versa. Many students don’t have the means to go home and come back to school again.

The report looked at best practices and issued recommendations, including whether security staffing should be increased during after-school hours. It urged improvements to training for administrators and coaches, and in programming for student athletes and extracurricular participants.

AD

AD

It said that while students know how to identify and respond to bullying, they have less awareness about hazing.

“This is partly due to the fact that a fine line separates innocuous bonding rituals and hazing; benign traditions can escalate quickly,” it said. “Because students did not have a clear definition of hazing, we also found that they were not sure how they would respond to it or if they should report such incidents.”

The review, expected to cost up to $250,000, was based on 29 interviews — with administrators, school staff members, coaches, parents and sponsors — along with student and staff focus-group discussions and a review of documents related to the Damascus attack, state and federal laws, and school system policies.

AD

The law firm examined school system reports on serious incidents, bullying and student discipline for the last four years at Damascus and four other high schools — Seneca Valley, Montgomery Blair, Walt Whitman and Walter Johnson.

AD

Outside investigation of Damascus High sexual assault case takes longer than expected

The release of the report comes as a separate inquiry by prosecutors is expected to be complete in 30 to 60 days, according to Montgomery County State’s Attorney John McCarthy. That office has reviewed years of school system records and is examining whether earlier episodes unfolded similar to what happened at Damascus High.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news

AD