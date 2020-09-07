Buffet-style dining at the University of Maryland at College Park has been replaced with carry­out meals. Students under a two-week quarantine at Catholic University in Northeast Washington picked their meals up from food tents pitched across campus. Freshmen at CU spent a recent afternoon sitting outside in Adirondack chairs — spaced about six feet apart — and eating cheeseburgers with pasta salad.

Just like classrooms and dorms, dining halls are prone to crowding. They’re large and chaotic and encourage social interactions — precisely what campuses are trying to avoid. The American College Health Association, an organization for collegiate medical professionals, is advising schools to eliminate self-serve dining and look to other options, including takeout and food delivery. The results have been mixed.

George Mason University is allowing students to eat in its dining halls, but they have to make a reservation first. Students use an app to make reservations, a system designed to cut down on crowding and give cleaning crews time to sanitize tables between diners.

But many students, who have been on campus now for about two weeks, are “not the biggest fans,” said Dunni Oni, a sophomore and English major. There are no reservation times before 10 a.m., limiting students who want an early breakfast to “dine-and-go” meals, which are packaged entrees meant to be eaten outside the dining hall.

It’s been an adjustment for students who are used to making last-minute trips to the dining hall, said Oni, who is the student government’s undersecretary for dining services. She acknowledged that the university is doing what it can to make dining as safe as possible.

“This is the most organized and safe approach,” Oni said.

Anna Bertino, 20, a GMU senior from Richmond, has been eating a combination of her own cooking and the school’s to-go meals. There are usually salads, sandwiches, chicken tenders and other hot entrees, she said.

This semester, Bertino is living alone in an apartment on campus. It can get lonely, she said.

“My friends and I who lived in the same building as me, we used to always meet up for, at least, dinner pretty much every day. So I do miss that aspect of just having that routine of going to the dining hall and seeing all my close friends at one time,” Bertino said. “It’s been kind of weird just eating by myself.”

Elsewhere in the country, universities are trying a variety of approaches. Ball State University in Muncie, Ind., is offering in-person as well as carryout dining, leaving it up to the students to decide.

Cassandra Wendel, a 19-year-old sophomore, picks up meals in the dining hall and sits outside with friends or returns to the dorm to eat.

“We used to eat every meal at a table. It’s a big difference, and it sucks,” Wendel said. “But I wouldn’t want to be eating inside any hall in this climate.”

Quarantine rules pose special challenges.

Students who traveled from abroad or hot-spot states to New York University were required to spend two weeks in quarantine. That meant roughly 2,700 students couldn’t leave their residence halls and had meals delivered to their doors — more than 7,000 breakfasts, lunches and dinners daily.

“The breakfast is hit or miss; sometimes it’s a bagel or scary oatmeal,” said Alexandra Mettler, 18, an NYU freshman from Eugene, Ore. She’s a vegan but said she has been served chicken and eggs.

The university’s meals have become notorious, partly because of students like Mettler who shared their experiences on TikTok. In one video that’s been viewed 1.5 million times, Mettler presented the dinner that was delivered to her door after 10 p.m.: a bag of Lay’s chips, a Nature Valley granola bar, an orange and chocolate pudding “made with real milk.”

“They made it seem like they had a really good plan, and I think that, in theory, they did,” Mettler said about the university. “But once they put it into practice with 2,700 kids on campus, it just did not work.”

The university and Chartwells, the school’s contracted dining service provider, have publicly apologized for the blunder, John H. Beckman, a campus spokesman, said in an email. Beckman called the campus’s delivery food service “an unprecedentedly complex undertaking.”

“Complex or not, we fell short of the plans we had in place,” Beckman said. “The challenges of the quarantine made the troubles with the meal service all the more regrettable — no doubt, students must have looked forward to something nice to eat to help break up the day, so when we flubbed the meal service, it was all the worse.”

Chartwells has taken steps to improve service, including doubling its food preparation and delivery staff and creating a hotline for student complaints, Beckman said. The school recently started distributing Grubhub gift cards so students can order food from restaurants in the city, rather than depend solely on the university’s dining service.

Some attempts at feeding students have worked. For the first two weeks of school, Bryn Mawr College has assigned students 20-minute windows during which they can pick up meals. For now, no students on the campus in suburban Philadelphia are allowed to eat in the dining hall.

Sophomore Chloe Stapleton-Gray said she and other students have been “pleasantly surprised” with the school’s approach.

“We’ve seen a lot on social about how it’s going at other schools with people waiting in long lines, but the way Bryn Mawr has done it has really been streamlined,” she said. “I’ve been grateful not having to think about whether I’m going to get a meal on time and whether it will satisfy any dietary restrictions.”

The new rules are vastly different from last year, when Stapleton-Gray, 19, was able to visit either of the school’s two dining halls any time they were open and help herself. Now, most of the food and drinks are packaged, and there are fewer options than last year’s.

But the school favorite, bread knots, remains on the menu.

Stapleton-Gray acknowledged that the dining restrictions have limited social interactions on campus, and she worries that first-year students who don’t know their classmates will be most affected. But she was mostly glad to be back at school and says the temporary rules brought about by the coronavirus are worth following.