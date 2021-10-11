Last month, Education Secretary Miguel Cardona testified before Congress that 96 percent of public schools have reopened for in-person instruction. And the first week in October saw the smallest number of school closures due to coronavirus outbreaks — 38 — since the school year began, according to Burbio, a data-tracking firm. Many school districts — including, for example, Virginia’s largest system, Fairfax County Public Schools — are requiring that all students attend classes face-to-face unless they can prove a medical need for at-home schooling. And in places where schools are offering virtual programs, most families are nonetheless opting for face-to-face learning. In all, more than 50 million children are seated in classrooms, many of them for the first time in 18 months.