Family members told authorities that Pan was carrying a black backpack and acting strangely, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. The agency’s violent fugitive task force has been asked by local police to help locate Pan, who authorities said should be considered armed and dangerous.
On Friday, New Haven Police said they want to speak to any staff at car dealerships who may have had contact with Pan in recent months. They believe Pan may have visited dealerships in Massachusetts or Connecticut before the Feb. 6 killing of Jiang, 26, who was shot multiple times and found lying outside his car on a New Haven street.
Pan is currently charged with one count of unlawful flight to avoid prosecution and theft of a vehicle in connection with the Feb. 6 shooting.
Police have said they are looking into whether Jiang, a student at Yale’s School of the Environment who recently got engaged to be married, was killed in a road rage incident following a car crash.
Pan’s last known address is in Malden, Massachusetts, and he graduated from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
