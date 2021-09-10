In the first two weeks of the academic year, 29 staff members at Rocketship’s three campuses have been asked to quarantine. Twenty-seven of those employees were unvaccinated. Based on local and federal guidelines, vaccinated people who are asymptomatic do not have to quarantine if they come in contact with someone who has the virus. Bobo said most of these staff members were quarantined after they came in close contact with staff members, not students, who had the virus.