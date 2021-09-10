The move goes farther than the vaccine rules laid out by D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D), who announced last month that government employees, including D.C. Public Schools staff, must be vaccinated or tested weekly. Her requirement did not apply to the city’s 66 charter networks — which are publicly funded and privately operated and educate nearly 50 percent of the city’s public school children — though nearly all charter networks said they would adopt the same vaccine rule.
Monument Academy and Perry Street Preparatory are two other charter networks that have mandated vaccines as a condition of employment. Seven staff members at Monument resigned due to the mandate, according to the school.
Candice Bobo, executive director of Rocketship’s D.C. campuses, said Friday that this mandate would keep the charter network’s 1,500 students — none of whom are old enough to be vaccinated — safe. In the first two weeks of the academic year, multiple unvaccinated staff members have tested positive for the virus, forcing students and other unvaccinated staff into quarantine.
“While I understand that for many people vaccines are a personal choice, it does impact the entire school community,” Bobo said. “It was really important for me to ensure that the adults in our school are vaccinated to protect our children.”
On Thursday, Montgomery County’s school board voted to require its 24,000 public school employees to be vaccinated as a condition of employment, no longer allowing them to opt out with testing.
Bower said this week — before President Biden mandated that all federal government workers be vaccinated — that her administration did not have any imminent plans to change its vaccine requirement for city workers. Last month, a majority of the D.C. Council called on Bowser to mandate public school employees and child-care workers be vaccinated, and eliminate the option that allows unvaccinated employees to be tested weekly.
Most of D.C. Council calls on mayor to mandate coronavirus vaccines — without testing option for teachers, child-care workers.
So far, 78 percent of D.C. government workers have reported their vaccination status, with 85 percent of those saying this month they are vaccinated. Local government employees have until Sept. 19 to be vaccinated, or undergo weekly testing to keep their jobs.
“We do not think that is optimal but we also know that many of our staff are giving us their status and we are going to look at our numbers and see where we are,” Bowser said at a news conference Wednesday. “So we do not have any changes to that program to announce.”
At Rocketship, Bobo said between 70 and 80 percent of her 65 teachers are vaccinated, but she does not know the overall staff vaccination rate. She said the vaccine hesitancy among staff is similar to what is seen in the broader Washington community: Mistrust in the medical establishment and of a vaccine that was publicly perceived to be developed too rapidly. Bobo said she waited until the federal government fully authorized the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine before she mandated a coronavirus vaccine.
Bobo expects most employees to get the vaccine by the deadline, though she said a small number of staff members have indicated that they plan to resign.
In the first two weeks of the academic year, 29 staff members at Rocketship’s three campuses have been asked to quarantine. Twenty-seven of those employees were unvaccinated. Based on local and federal guidelines, vaccinated people who are asymptomatic do not have to quarantine if they come in contact with someone who has the virus. Bobo said most of these staff members were quarantined after they came in close contact with staff members, not students, who had the virus.
The school has needed to hire substitutes, and rely on extra staff members that the school hired during the pandemic, to fill in for the quarantined staff members.
“Because of the number of staff that has remained unvaccinated,” Bobo said. “It has made operating a school a challenge.”