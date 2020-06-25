Many parents my age have stories like that. Back then the SAT ruled. Its power was so great when I was in high school that I experienced the only panic attack of my life as I ran out of time to finish the test. The fear I later felt when the army sent me to Vietnam was nothing compared with my SAT scare.

Those days appear to be coming to an end. FairTest: National Center for Fair & Open Testing, the nonprofit organization that has fought the grip of standardized testing for 35 years, sent out a victory news release recently. It announced that “more than half of all 4-year colleges and universities will not require applicants to submit ACT or SAT scores for fall 2021 admission.” That includes 75 of the top 100 U.S. News & World Report national universities your grandmother always hoped you would attend.

This may be the pandemic’s only blessing. Many colleges decided it was easier to handle the mayhem brought on by the novel coronavirus without demanding those test scores.

The SAT and the ACT have added little to our education system. But that also means their decline will not reduce significantly the distress that accompanies applying to college. The problem has not been the tests, but the species that takes them.

There will still be plenty for college applicants to worry about and for clever entrepreneurs to make money from. We are tribal primates. We respect pecking orders. The famous colleges that lack room for all who want to attend will provide other obstacles to bother us.

Take for instance the email I just received from Stacey Brook, founder and chief adviser at College Essay Advisors, one of many companies charging for services to college applicants. Brook offered these two tips at no cost: (1) Start thinking about who should write your recommendation letters. (2) Get to work on your essays. Without the SAT or ACT, she said, those factors “will be more important than ever.”

I have long suggested that college app pressure would be wonderfully relieved if all brand-name colleges franchised themselves. That would make it no more difficult to get into Princeton than to order a Filet-O-Fish, my favorite, at McDonalds. So far no colleges have adopted my idea. Fear of the coronavirus will eventually go away, but there will never be a vaccine for college application anxiety.

The huge University of California system has dropped its requirement that applicants take the SAT or the ACT, but about a quarter of a million people still apply each year to those schools and only half get in. The UC campuses may create their own entrance test. They may rely more on high school grades. Whatever they do, they are still going to disappoint a mass of young hopefuls.

Fortunately, most of us come to realize that success in life and work stems not from the college we attended but from what kind of people we are. One study showed that those with the character traits that got them into places like Yale but who went to much less selective colleges were on average making about the same money as Yale graduates 20 years later.

I asked our daughter what she thought of her decision to spend her parents’ money on that SAT prep course 18 years ago. She lives with her husband in Sacramento. I am happy to say both are gainfully employed. “SATs are silly and pointless,” she said. “They are a waste of money.”

She reminded me that one of her best friends was very upset when her SAT score was nullified because rascally boys from a well-known Washington-area prep school were caught cheating at the same test administration. Our daughter’s friend is also now married and has a good job in Washington, D.C. She is spending the sheltering at home with her two young sons.