“It was totally an accident, an accident I deeply regret,” Hubbard told The State newspaper. “I’ve sent a personal email to every one of those students, and I’ve had an email dialogue with some of them and some phone conversations and plan to make myself available to any student who wants to meet.”
Names of students who fail the bar exam are supposed to never be published and scores for those who passed are not revealed.
Hubbard said he thought he was just forwarding a letter with the overall results for the school.
Hubbard took over as dean of the law school in August. He was once on the university’s Board of Trustees and is a former president of the American Bar Association.
