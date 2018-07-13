Prince George’s County Executive Rushern L. Baker III, center right, with State’s Attorney Angela Alsobrooks, public schools CEO Kevin Maxwell, center left, and school board chair Segun C. Eubanks in 2015. (Bill O’Leary/The Washington Post)

A Maryland school board chair is facing an assault charge after allegedly shoving and threatening a fellow board member following a tense board meeting.

Segun C. Eubanks, who has led the Prince George’s County school board since 2013, is accused in the incident involving school board member Edward Burroughs III.

Burroughs said in an interview that Eubanks pinned him against a bookcase in a board room that was out of public view and yelled, “I will f--- you up” several times.

Eubanks declined to comment Friday, saying a reporter’s inquiry was the first he’d heard of the charge — second-degree assault — or other legal action.

The confrontation came after a fractious meeting at which the school board agreed to pay nearly $800,000 for a contract buyout of embattled chief executive Kevin Maxwell, who is leaving the school system after a spate of scandals during five years at the helm.

Critics assailed the large payment. But others appeared to think their options were few. State law greatly limits the circumstances under which a superintendent may be fired, and the decision is made by the state superintendent of schools.

During the board’s public discussion, Burroughs and board member David Murray strongly objected to the payout. Murray called for Eubanks to join the CEO in stepping down, so the board can make “a clean transition.”

Burroughs echoed the idea.

“I do believe this deal that was negotiated was not done in the best interests of the school district,” he said. “I think we had a very weak negotiator at the table. I agree with Mr. Murray that if we’re really going to turn a leaf, I think it’s important for the board chair to step down.”

“I think the leadership has enabled this bad behavior that has led us through scandal after scandal after scandal,” he added.

Burroughs said in the interview the trouble between him and Eubanks started after the meeting ended. He said he was in a public area talking to constituents and reporters when the school board’s attorney sought him out and told him Eubanks wanted to see him. He said the attorney led him to a room where the board holds closed sessions.

There, Burroughs said, Eubanks pinned him against the bookcase and angrily challenged the call for his resignation, saying he had already planned to step down but now would not. Burroughs said Eubanks also made the string of threats about messing him up.

Burroughs said he asked school system police officers in the room to intervene, which they did, and Eubanks was escorted from the building, he said.

Burroughs said he filed charges after the meeting, at a time when he also applied for — and was granted — a temporary restraining order against Eubanks. Online court records confirmed the assault charge against Eubanks, and Burroughs provided copies showing his temporary restraining order was approved.

He said he is consulting with his attorney about how to proceed, but that the incident leaves him feeling more strongly about the need for Eubanks to resign.

“I shouldn’t have to fear being assaulted when I’m arguing points he disagrees with,” he said.