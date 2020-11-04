In Maryland and Northern Virginia, by contrast, school boards have more ability to shape reopening decisions. Superintendent-proposed strategies are frequently up for board approval, and — in recent meetings that stretched into the early morning — board members have at times forced superintendents to revise or reconsider their plans. Still, if the candidates voters elected this week are any indication, residents in the Washington suburbs aren’t yet ready to reopen schools.

Arlington

In Arlington, which serves roughly 26,000 students and was the only Northern Virginia school district with seats up for election, voters stuck with the status quo. Democratic Party-endorsed candidates David Priddy and Cristina Diaz-Torres won two vacant positions on the five-member school board, joining three members also endorsed by the Democrats.

Both Priddy and Diaz-Torres have said they agree with Superintendent Francisco Durán’s reopening proposals, although that was before the superintendent this week hit pause on his strategy. On Monday, Durán announced he was delaying the planned return of prekindergarten, kindergarten, and career and technical students — supposed to come back to classrooms on Nov. 12 — until 2021.

The newly elected members, who will serve for the next four years, have also said they would like to see police officers, known as school resource officers, removed from schools. Diaz-Torres, 29, is a former teacher who said she would bring needed first-person experience to board debates.

Priddy, a 46-year-old stay-at-home dad, said his business background in the elevator industry would help him during board financial planning discussions — and he will have his work cut out for him. As 2021 approaches, Arlington’s school board is grappling with serious budget reductions: The deficit is projected to run to $20 million or more.

Even more troubling, enrollment, which determines school funding, is down by about 1,256 students — or 4.5 percent — from last year. Elsewhere in the Washington area, similar declines have cost millions in state funding. An Arlington schools spokesman said the school system is waiting to learn what the financial fallout will be.

The District

In the District, the elected school board was stripped of most of its power in 2007 when Mayor Adrian M. Fenty (D) wrested control of the school system. Now, the board is limited to setting broad policies governing graduation requirements, academic standards and teacher qualifications.

While the State Board of Education has little authority, voters were offered differing educational philosophies in the voices the board members would bring to the public debate.

Some candidates were backed by the teachers union and are advocates for neighborhood schools in a city where most children do not attend their assigned boundary school and nearly half go to charter schools. Others were more supportive of charter schools and of mayoral authority over schools.

Residents split their votes. Two candidates backed by the Washington Teachers’ Union were poised to win their races — and these newly elected representatives probably would be reliable boosters of the traditional public school system on the board.

Eboni-Rose Thompson appeared to topple the incumbent, Karen Williams, to take the Ward 7 seat. Carlene Reid seemed to claim the Ward 8 seat, which was vacated by Markus Batchelor, who ran unsuccessfully for an at-large D.C. Council seat. Both Thompson and Reid believe that the mayor’s control of schools should end and that the state board should have more power.

In the Ward 2 race — a crowded race with no clear front-runner and no candidate with a long history in D.C. education — Allister Chang claimed victory over his three competitors with just under 50 percent of the vote. Chang, who said he wants to improve reading and digital literacy among students, beat out a group of relatively young competitors who have little experience in local education. Sarah Mehrotra, a data and policy analyst at Education Trust, a nonprofit aimed at closing the achievement gap, finished second with 33 percent of the votes. Union-backed James Harnett came in third.

In the at-large State Board of Education race — the only citywide education race — voters overwhelmingly selected Jacque Patterson, a longtime Ward 8 resident and charter school employee. He beat out Mysiki X. Valentine, a candidate who had the endorsement of the teachers union and ran a visible campaign alongside Ed Lazere, one of the further-left candidates running in the more high-profile citywide D.C. Council race.

Lazere had a disappointing finish Tuesday; he and Valentine performed strong in the diverse and gentrifying Ward 1 but had lackluster results in Wards 7 and 8 — wards that are overwhelmingly Black and have high concentrations of poverty.

Patterson credited his expected victory to name recognition. He has been steeped in the community for two decades and was an Advisory Neighborhood Commission chairperson. During his tenure, a D.C. Auditor’s Office report in 2006 said that the commission repeatedly failed to properly account for the money it spent.

He currently works at KIPP DC, the city’s largest charter network, and has said that the mayor should retain control over the District’s schools but that the board should have more power to hold the city’s superintendent accountable.

In another show of the importance of name recognition in these races, Dorothy Douglas — who did not have a visible campaign across the city — finished with a strong and surprising third-place finish. Douglas served as the Ward 7 State Board of Education member until 2012 and previously ran for an at-large D.C. Council seat. In all, there were six candidates in the race, and five of them received more than 10 percent of votes.

“I’ve been here for so long that you can’t really tie [the victory] to a narrative,” Patterson said. “People across the city have seen me. They want to know if you can deliver on what you are saying.”

Thompson, too, is a longtime and recognized activist in Ward 7 — the ward where she was born and raised. She chairs the Ward 7 Education Council, an advocacy organization that she has built into a large and prominent education group.

Thompson said her constituents want elected education officials with power, and she plans to use the state board platform as a way to build coalitions and give residents influence in education decisions.

“Ward 7 wants and deserves stronger and better schools. We want stronger and better community. We want stronger and better leadership,” she said. “Power isn’t all about the authority you have to do something.”

Ward 4 State Board of Education member Frazier O’Leary, a union-backed candidate, faced no opponents and cruised to reelection.

Maryland

Results were still being finalized in Maryland, but commanding leads have emerged in school board races in Montgomery and Prince George’s counties, the state’s two largest districts.

In Montgomery, which enrolls roughly 161,000 students, two incumbents appeared likely to prevail, while a hotly contested at-large seat may go to a teacher.

As of Wednesday morning, incumbent Rebecca Smondrowski, a 51-year-old former legislative aide to a state senator who has prioritized helping special-education students and English-language learners, seemed likely to win a third term representing District 2. Capturing roughly 60 percent of the vote, she was poised to prevail over challenger Michael Fryar, a 52-year-old lawyer and former elementary school teacher.

In District 4, incumbent Shebra Evans, the county’s school board president, had a strong lead over challenger Steve Solomon, a radio personality. Evans, 48, had earned more than 66 percent of the vote in her bid for a second term on the board, where she hopes to close gaps in opportunity and achievement.

In the at-large race, the votes are tighter: Medical science teacher and former three-time president of the countywide council of PTAs Lynne Harris, 58, had earned roughly 53 percent of the vote as of Wednesday morning. Her challenger, Sunil Dasgupta, is a 52-year-old political science professor at the University of Maryland Baltimore County.

In Prince George’s, which enrolls 132,000 students, the election is likely to return incumbent Edward Burroughs III to the school board in District 8. He is vice chairman and the longest-serving member on a board that stands out for its large number of millennial members. Burroughs had won nearly 90 percent of the vote as of Wednesday morning, spelling all-but-certain victory over his challenger, 70-year-old government service retiree Gary Lee Falls.

In District 4, 33-year-old Shayla Adams-Stafford, who runs an educational consulting and software company, had earned a strong lead — 66 percent compared with 33 percent of the vote — over Bryan M. Swann. Swann, 40, works as deputy director of financial management for the U.S. Treasury Department and has been filling an open seat on the board since the beginning of 2020.