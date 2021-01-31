The following is a list of weather-related school cancellations and changes for Monday in the D.C. region.

Classes canceled

● Anne Arundel County Schools is closed Monday, and semester break shifts to Tuesday. Classes resume Wednesday.

● Arlington Public Schools buildings and offices will be closed Monday. No classes were previously scheduled because it was a grade preparation day.

● Culpeper County Public Schools classes are canceled Monday.

● Falls Church City Schools classes are canceled Monday.

● Fauquier County Public Schools classes are canceled Monday.

● Fredericksburg City Public Schools classes are canceled Monday.

● Loudoun County Public Schools classes are canceled Monday.

● Manassas City Public Schools are closed Monday.

● Prince William County Public classes are canceled Monday.

Virtual classes:

● Alexandria City Public Schools will hold virtual learning for students Monday.

● Calvert County Public Schools will hold virtual learning for students Monday.

● D.C. Public Schools will hold virtual learning for all students Monday.

● Fairfax County Public Schools will hold virtual learning for all students Monday.

● Howard County Public Schools will hold virtual learning for students Monday.

● Montgomery County Public Schools will hold virtual learning on-time for students Monday.

● Prince George’s County Public Schools will hold virtual learning for students Monday with a two-hour early dismissal.