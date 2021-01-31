● Culpeper County Public Schools classes are canceled Monday.
● Falls Church City Schools classes are canceled Monday.
● Fauquier County Public Schools classes are canceled Monday.
● Fredericksburg City Public Schools classes are canceled Monday.
● Loudoun County Public Schools classes are canceled Monday.
● Manassas City Public Schools are closed Monday.
● Prince William County Public classes are canceled Monday.
Virtual classes:
● Alexandria City Public Schools will hold virtual learning for students Monday.
● Calvert County Public Schools will hold virtual learning for students Monday.
● D.C. Public Schools will hold virtual learning for all students Monday.
● Fairfax County Public Schools will hold virtual learning for all students Monday.
● Howard County Public Schools will hold virtual learning for students Monday.
● Montgomery County Public Schools will hold virtual learning on-time for students Monday.
● Prince George’s County Public Schools will hold virtual learning for students Monday with a two-hour early dismissal.