But others were cautious.
“Some of the kids kept them on, because they’re used to wearing them,” Jochems said. “It’s become kind of like a security blanket, for comfort.”
Loudoun was among the first jurisdictions in the Washington region to announce an easing of masking rules, following changes in federal and state health guidance last week. Some other local school systems were reviewing the changes and still others expected to stay the course with the rules they have in place.
The moves come after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Thursday that fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear masks in most places, with exceptions including health-care settings and public transportation. Last weekend, governors in Maryland and Virginia lifted mask mandates for people who are fully vaccinated, and D.C. later followed suit.
The CDC clarified over the weekend that students and others in schools should continue to wear masks and observe physical distancing through the end of the school year.
Nationally, some states and school districts around the country have been relaxing their mask practices — or are being pressured by parents to do so. This week, others including Massachusetts dropped their mask requirement for outdoor school activities, including recess.
By Monday, recess was mask-free in Maryland’s Howard County for students who chose to remove their face coverings. A day later, it went the same way in Virginia’s Loudoun County.
For both systems, masks are still required indoors. But outdoor physical education classes and other school activities that happen outside are mask-optional.
In Howard County, other changes were adopted, too. School system outdoor athletic venues are now open to full capacity with masks not required. Each 2021 high school graduate will get more tickets — six in all — for family members and friends.
Howard County Schools Superintendent Michael J. Martirano emailed families Friday and Monday about the relaxed rules.
“This easing of restrictions is a direct result of individuals becoming vaccinated at an expedited rate and in light of the lowering COVID-19 case rates in Howard County and across Maryland,” he wrote.
Maryland’s largest school system — in Montgomery County — is working with county health officials to explore the possibility of allowing more guests at graduation ceremonies; each graduate now is limited to two guests.
It is also weighing issues involving masks at outdoor recess and allowing outdoor fifth- and eighth-grade promotion ceremonies, spokeswoman Gboyinde Onijala said.
Cynthia Simonson, president of Montgomery’s Council of PTAs, said ceremonies for graduation and for fifth- and eighth-grade promotion are especially important to parents in a year when so many traditions and expectations have been thwarted.
“Every time you transition to a new school, it is a milestone, and I think parents are desperate to be able to have those markers for their children,” she said.
Elsewhere in Maryland, Charles County will now give each 2021 graduate two more tickets for commencement, and officials are looking at ways to increase days of in-person learning, said spokeswoman Katie O’Malley-Simpson.
In Prince George’s County, no changes related to the shift in health guidance have been planned, said spokeswoman Meghan Gebreselassie.
Similarly in Virginia, Fairfax County’s public schools will stick with existing guidance on masks indoors, on school grounds and for recess, and continue with social distancing, said spokeswoman Helen Lloyd.
In D.C., Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) on Monday lifted the city’s mask mandate for fully vaccinated people — so they can socialize, shop and worship maskless — but she said masks are a must in schools and outside when students are playing sports and games.
Katrice Fuller, a mother of five boys in Northeast Washington and chief of student and family engagement at Monument Academy Public Charter School, supports Bowser’s decision, even as she says outdoor play may be less risky.
When she takes her children to the playground, she isn’t as strict if their masks slip down outdoors as she would be indoors. Still, she said, the city should err on the side of caution when it comes to children.
“I’m a little a torn,” Fuller said. “But with the lack of full-on answers we have about children in particular, I think [the mayor] is making the right call.”
In Maryland’s Howard County — midway between Washington and Baltimore — masks went optional this week.
Now it is possible to see faces — and expressions — on the playground at Deep Run Elementary School, where children jump rope, swing on monkey bars, kick soccer balls and draw with chalk on the blacktop.
Some students pull their masks down, while others put them in their pockets or hang them from their wrists.
The school does not encourage one practice or another, leaving it to students and their families to decide. Teachers and administrators remind children to talk to their parents about it.
“It’s just one more step of getting things closer and closer to what we would say is normal,” said Denise Lancaster, principal of Deep Run Elementary in Elkridge.
Back in Loudoun County, as Donovan’s first-graders got used to the idea of going maskless Tuesday, more and more children removed face coverings until only about a third were wearing them, Jochems said. The teacher also told them they could keep their masks on if they preferred.
The principal reveled in every face she saw, unobstructed, for the first time in months.
“It was so great,” she said, “to see an actual smile again.”