School systems expected some quarantines, but officials hoped that looser guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention would make them less of a defining factor this school year. Over the summer, the CDC said that in school settings, if a student is properly masked and at least three feet from an infected classmate who was also masked, they are not considered a close contact and do not need to quarantine. Unmasked people, or those who are within three feet of someone with the virus, need to quarantine only if they were near that person for at least 15 minutes.