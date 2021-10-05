“Every single day I’m on edge because I don’t know if I’m going to get that dreaded call or letter,” said Devlin, who wishes it was not so hard on her daughter. “It’s made her anxious, which is sad. She’s an enthusiastic learner.”
Her Montgomery County school system — the state’s largest — has placed more than 5,000 students into quarantine in about five weeks of classes. Parents have railed against protocols they described as the country’s strictest — keeping some students out of school when a classmate merely had a potential symptom: a cough, a headache.
Montgomery school officials made efforts last month to reduce quarantines by shifting practices and doing rapid tests on-site of potentially symptomatic students. But some parents say students who have lost a lot during 18 months of pandemic learning are still losing too much in-person school.
“The change is much appreciated but we’re still absolutely over-quarantining,” said Nikki Gillum Posnack, whose third-grader was placed into a second quarantine on Thursday. “It just defies logic. At some point we’re doing more harm than good.”
Critics point out that the school system of 160,000 students cannot afford to ease up on learning. Recent data shows a 35 percentage-point decrease in literacy readiness among second-graders and a 26-point drop on math measures for fifth-graders for the year that ended in June, compared to the one that ended before the pandemic, in 2019.
Declines were larger for some of the most vulnerable students, including those from families that qualify for free and reduced-price meals.
Across Maryland, more than 20,000 students have entered quarantine since schools were opened, including more than 3,000 in Prince George’s County, according to state data.
But health officials in Prince George’s recently updated their quarantine guidance, so students without symptoms can return after seven days, rather than 10, if they test negative.
In Montgomery, some parents have called for a similar move. But the major focus is bringing in a “test-to-stay” protocol that would allow students who are “close contacts” to remain in school as long as they test negative at school each day.
Test-to-stay is expected to begin in coming weeks — debuting at schools with underserved students or large quarantine populations, said Earl Stoddard, assistant chief administrative officer for Montgomery. The county is hiring at least 80 contract employees, he said.
“We will be able to take hundreds of kids and keep them in the classroom with even a modest test-to-stay program,” he said.
Stoddard said most quarantine cases involve children in elementary school. Vaccine authorization for children younger than 12 is expected within weeks.
For some parents, change cannot come soon enough.
Cynthia Simonson, president of the county’s council of PTAs, said the test-to-stay plan needs to come together “within days, not weeks” — and that other strategies are also needed. Too many students are stuck in “quarantine jail,” she said.
In the past two weeks, Simonson said, more than 50 students were tapped for quarantine at an Olney school; at least four classes were sent home at two Bethesda schools, and more than two classes were sent home at a Silver Spring school. More needs to be done to identify who is really at risk, rather than sending home classes of children, she said.
“It’s like a lottery,” she said. “You may be quarantined, and it may be more than once.” Families get dispirited, she said: “It affects student morale. It affects family morale.”
County school officials say they are making progress.
More than 2,010 students entered quarantine during the first week of school in Montgomery, but by the third week — as rapid testing began — quarantines dropped to 1,184 and in the fourth week it plummeted to 374. In that four-week period, 282 students and 68 staff members tested positive.
The number of full-class quarantines fell to 12 in the fourth week of school, from 27 classes in the third week, officials said.
Monifa McKnight, interim superintendent, said Tuesday at a school board meeting that in the fifth week of school, quarantines inched down more, to 354 — a steep decline from week one. She credited testing done through an opt-in screening program, along with rapid testing on-site of symptomatic students.
“We have been working very, very hard to reduce the quarantine numbers,” she said. “The things that we’re putting in place are working.”
Jennifer Martin, president of the Montgomery County Education Association, said teachers are doing the best they can — working long hours and trying to cover students in classrooms while supporting those who are at home.
“It’s a continuing health crisis, and we’re trying to make sure we keep the kids on track for their learning in spite of it,” she said.
For that reason, Byron Johns, education chair of the Montgomery branch of the NAACP, said more urgency is needed on pandemic issues.
“We have kids who are in quarantine who shouldn’t be,” he said, pointing out that many parents do not have job flexibility or child care, and that youngsters being out of the classroom can be a setback for students.
Posnack, who has written letters to county officials and testified before the school board on the issue, said her third-grader, who attends Wyngate Elementary, was dejected Friday as she learned that she and her classmates were being quarantined again.
Like many students, she is still settling into the school year, making friends and developing a connection with teachers. As her Friday started with virtual learning, the girl began to draw a picture of a spiky coronavirus next to a frowning Earth.
Later, she created her own protest sign. “Let me in school,” it read. “Let me learn!”