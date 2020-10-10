The authors of the report “Social Studies Instruction and Reading Comprehension” say the puny history lessons are bad for reading achievement. “On average, students who receive an additional thirty minutes of social studies instruction per day . . . in grades 1-5 outperform [in reading] students with less social studies time . . . even after controlling for multiple measures of kindergarten reading ability and a host of student, school, and teacher factors.”

“Social studies is the only subject with a clear, positive, and statistically significant effect on reading improvement,” they say, after analyzing a sample of 6,829 children in the federal Early Childhood Longitudinal Study.

Will this inspire action by the people who decide how much time teachers devote to each subject? I say no. Talented scholars led by E.D. Hirsch of the University of Virginia have been pointing out for decades that children need more background information to become good readers. Yet the conventional wisdom still rules. Kids just need more reading instruction, we are told. That approach has left two-thirds of fourth- and eighth-graders not reading proficiently.

“Social studies has long been neglected in American primary school,” the authors say. “Elementary teachers are often taught that students should ‘first learn to read, so they can read to learn,’ even though youngsters can learn a lot about the world before they can decode.” The authors said they have seen “animated kindergarteners wrapped in suspense as their teachers share aloud well-written historical and mythical narratives.”

Other developed countries devote much less time to literacy classes than we do. American schools spend about 40 percent of class time on reading. In Japan, the number is only 24 percent. In Germany, it is 20 percent, in Finland 24 percent and in Canada 27 percent.

I asked Tyner why we are stuck with long reading classes that don’t do much good. He blamed what he called “an intuition among many people that reading, beyond decoding, really is a skill independent of knowledge.” One Maryland school superintendent who cut back sharply on social studies declared with unfounded confidence: “Once they learn the fundamentals of reading, writing and math, they can pick up science and social studies on the double-quick.”

School districts brag about their big blocks of time for reading instruction without bothering to see whether they work. Tyner and Kabourek said “federal policy may have contributed to this trend by mandating annual state testing in reading and math.”

Virginia’s annual state history tests were much admired around the country, but the scores were disappointing, perhaps because too little time was devoted to teaching social studies. The state solved the problem by killing state history tests. The English language arts exams remain.

This study’s authors note a contrary trend in Louisiana. It is putting out reading assessments that align with the state’s English language arts and social studies curriculums. Natalie Wexler, author of the best book I have seen on elementary school reform, “The Knowledge Gap,” said that literacy curriculums that incorporate social studies content may be the way to go.

“I’ve seen second-graders who are using that kind of curriculum eager to find out who won the War of 1812,” Wexler said. “They were also learning lots of other history and geography.”

