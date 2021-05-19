At first, Bynum piloted the new version of recess with a small group of fourth- and fifth-graders, leading every game herself in a grassy patch abutted by a wooden fence just out front of the school. The children loved it so much that Bynum and her staff swiftly expanded the program — pretty soon every grade, except for the too-young kindergartners, were lined up along the fence, leaping and laughing. Other staffers had to step in to conduct the activities, although Bynum tries to make it out at least twice a week.