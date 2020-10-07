Trogisch led the school in the Foggy Bottom neighborhood for more than a decade and also served as the principal of School Without Walls at Francis-Stevens, a neighborhood elementary and middle school that is housed in a separate building from the upper school.

The circumstances around his departure were not immediately clear, and school system officials provided few details to the staff and parents.

Trogisch could not immediately be reached for comment.

“While we cannot speak to the specifics of this transition, we understand that leadership transitions are hard and are fully committed to a robust school leader selection process that addresses the needs of the entire School Without Walls community,” Jerry Jellig, an instructional superintendent for the school system, wrote in a letter to families Wednesday.

Trogisch departs School Without Walls in the middle of an unprecedented school year in which all students are learning virtually to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Some elementary students are expected to go back to school buildings next month, and Trogisch and other principals were in the process of preparing their staffs and buildings for the return.

Teachers said in interviews that Trogisch had been outspoken that he did not believe city leaders were adequately preparing his elementary school building for students’ return.

“He was speaking up about building readiness,” said Richard Jackson, who heads the Council of School Officers, a union for mid-level leadership in the school system. “He was one of the few principals left who challenged and asked questions of management.”

D.C. Public Schools said it could not comment on personnel matters but, in a statement, thanked Trogisch for his “service to our scholars.”

In 2019, Trogisch came under fire for making changes to the School Without Walls admissions process without following city protocol.

The school system Wednesday did not answer questions about whether he was under investigation for how he handled changes to the admission process and would not say whether he faced any disciplinary action.



Zach Carroll, a middle school teacher at School Without Walls, said he was on campus Wednesday morning for an official walk-through of the building and saw and spoke with Trogisch. He said he was shocked to learn of his departure hours later.

Melissa Deokaran, an elementary and middle school Latin teacher at the school, said staffers had parent-teacher conferences scheduled for the day. At 10:50 a.m., they were told they had an immediate virtual meeting with leaders from school system headquarters, she said. At 11 a.m. they were informed that Trogisch was no longer their principal.

“I’m absolutely shocked, followed by immediate fear on how this will impact everything,” Deokaran said. “Because we were not give a lot of information, all we can do is speculate.”