Mayor Muriel E. Bowser’s pick to lead the District’s public schools appears poised for confirmation by the D.C. Council, with a majority of the 13 members indicating they plan to vote Tuesday for Lewis D. Ferebee as the city’s next chancellor.

The D.C. Council is scheduled to determine Ferebee’s fate nearly two months after he moved to the District to serve as acting chancellor.

More than seven council members — the number needed to ensure Ferebee gets the job permanently — have told The Washington Post or publicly stated they support the mayor’s nomination of the former Indianapolis schools chief.

Ferebee passed a significant hurdle last week when three of the five members on the council’s education committee voted to advance his nomination.

He received a major nod of confidence from Council member David Grosso (I-At Large), chair of the education committee, who voted to advance Ferebee’s nomination.

And another boost came from Council Chairman Phil Mendelson, who told The Post he plans to vote for Ferebee.



Mendelson visited Indianapolis, and said he was impressed with Ferebee’s work in the Midwest, including the relationships he nurtured between the city’s school system and the business and philanthropic communities.

“I believe that the standard for voting against a nominee, particularly for a nominee for chancellor, is and should be very high,” Grosso said at the committee vote last week. “The mayor has a responsibility to pick her team. In the case of the chancellor, the mayor has the added responsibility to ensure that the nominee is highly qualified and can build coalitions. I believe Dr. Ferebee meets that criteria.”

But some of the council members still have doubts about the nominee. Two members — Robert C. White Jr. (D-At Large) and Trayon White Sr. (D-Ward 8) — voted present during the education committee vote, saying they have reservations about the nomination.

Council member Elissa Silverman (I-At Large) told The Post she remains undecided on Ferebee.

Council member Kenyan R. McDuffie (D-Ward 5) declined to comment.

Even if those four council members vote against Ferebee — who is 44 and would earn $280,000 a year — he would have enough votes for confirmation.

“DC Public Schools need a chancellor who is laser-focused on closing the achievement gap, having better data integrity, and addressing the social-emotional learning needs of our students,” Silverman wrote in a statement. “I’ll be thinking more about Dr. Ferebee’s nomination . . . with these priorities in mind.”

Ferebee’s likely path to at least seven council votes is unsurprising — the D.C. Council rarely rejects a nomination from the mayor.

While controversies from Ferebee’s five years leading Indianapolis Public Schools have emerged during D.C.’s public vetting of the nominee, no single revelation has prompted doubts serious enough to sink the nomination.

“The mayor deserves her choice,” said Jack Evans (D-Ward 2), who said he plans to vote Tuesday for Ferebee. “Unless we have some real reason not to, then we have the obligation to support her choice.”

Grosso has said the 49,000-student school system desperately needs a permanent leader to bring stability to the city’s schools and education workforce.

The previous chancellor of D.C. Public Schools, Antwan Wilson, was forced to resign after skirting the competitive school placement system so his daughter could get a coveted seat in a high school with a waiting list.

Amanda Alexander, a school system veteran who served as interim chancellor for nine months, was a finalist for the permanent position. A handful of residents told the council in recent weeks they believe Alexander should have been named chancellor instead of Ferebee.

Council members Charles Allen (D-Ward 6) and Anita Bonds (D-At Large) sit on the education committee and voted to advance Ferebee’s nomination last week.

Council members Brandon T. Todd (D-Ward 4), Brianne K. Nadeau (D-Ward 1), Vincent C. Gray (D -Ward 7) and Mary M. Cheh (D-Ward 3) told The Post they likely will vote for Ferebee.

“I’m impressed with how he has gotten out to the community and met people,” Gray said. “He seems to have the right spirit and — in addition to talent — that’s so much a part of doing well in public education.”

Cheh said she plans to meet Monday with Ferebee to address remaining concerns she has. She wants to ask him about his strategies for ensuring students are prepared for high school graduation and wants to make sure she understands his stance on standardized tests. She wants to know, for example, if Ferebee thinks there is excessive testing.

“I doubt that the answers will be so unacceptable to me that it will change my mind about supporting him,” Cheh said. “But I am going to see.”

Tuesday’s vote follows three public hearings at which dozens of residents offered feedback on Ferebee’s nomination to council members. Many said they assumed the council would approve Ferebee, and were testifying to let him know what they hoped he would achieve.

But they also expressed significant concerns about aspects of Ferebee’s record in Indianapolis. That included dismantling the neighborhood high school system and turning over many of the city’s lowest-performing schools to charter operators.

Some of the academic outcomes during his tenure also prompted questions. Black students fell further behind their white peers on standardized tests during Ferebee’s tenure in the Midwestern city. Passing rates on standardized tests for nearly every demographic group dropped from 2015 to 2018, the heart of Ferebee’s time as Indianapolis superintendent — and the decline was steepest for students of color.

He also is a defendant in three civil lawsuits involving a 2016 abuse case involving a teacher who had a sexual relationship with a student. The lawsuits raise questions about whether Ferebee met his obligation to ensure abuse allegations are reported to the state’s child protective services agency.

During a six-hour hearing last month, council members grilled Ferebee on his record in Indianapolis and his plans for D.C. His responses seemed to satisfy many council members.

They asked about declining test scores, high turnover rates among teachers and principals and his relationship with Indianapolis organizations that support charter schools.

Ferebee said the standardized test in Indiana had changed during his tenure — and is set to change again — and he did not feel it was an apt measurement.

Council members sought assurances from Ferebee that he would not hand schools in the traditional public school system to private operators.

Ferebee said he has no plans to introduce his policies from the Midwest here.

“As I considered the nominee, I said I wanted to know that we had an unapologetic champion for D.C. Public Schools,” Allen said last week before he voted in favor of Ferebee’s nomination. “I heard Dr. Ferebee clearly state that he wanted to serve as a fierce champion for [D.C. Public Schools] and for every child to have an excellent neighborhood by-right school.”

