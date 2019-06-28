Monica E. Goldson is the new CEO of Prince George's County Public Schools. (Michael Robinson Chavez/The Washington Post)

The newly appointed leader of Prince George’s County Public Schools will earn more than $300,000 a year under a four-year contract approved Thursday.

Monica E. Goldson, appointed chief executive of Maryland’s second-largest school system last week, begins her tenure July 1 as the school system’s permanent leader with an annual starting salary of $302,000.

That is more than school leaders in the District, Fairfax County, Va., and Montgomery County, Md., and more than Goldson’s predecessor.

Goldson, 51, served as interim chief executive for nearly a year. She was tapped for the top job last week by Prince George’s County Executive Angela D. Alsobrooks (D), who said Goldson emerged as the best of 20 candidates and “a clear-cut choice.”

The announcement followed a short national search, launched in May.

While Alsobrooks selected Goldson, it was up to the county’s school board to work out a contract. Board chairman Alvin Thornton negotiated on behalf of the panel.

The board voted unanimously, with two members absent, to support a contract offered at a Thursday meeting that followed closed-session deliberations. The agreement runs through June 30, 2023.

Several board members, while congratulating Goldson, also spoke about the importance of making significant progress on key issues — low-performing schools, bus arrival times, literacy scores, special education programs.

“Performance is the only thing that matters and you have done that this year, but there are certain metrics that have been ignored for way too long,” School Board Vice Chairman Edward Burroughs III said.

Goldson said she appreciated the board’s support and hoped her time as interim leader demonstrated her commitment.

“It’s so important for me to let you know that academic performance and accountability are the core of who I am,” she said.

Under Goldson’s contract, she gets cost-of-living increases of 2.5 percent a year, and the board will also consider annual salary raises based on performance, fiscal realities and increases given to other employees.

Goldson will get a vehicle to use for school business, along with a driver and security personnel, “as needed, while she is on travel for official business,” the contract says. It provides for 30 days of annual leave, 20 sick days each fiscal year, retirement benefits, life insurance and a personal computer.

Goldson’s rise to the top of the suburban school system follows a 28-year county career that included stints as math teacher, principal, chief operating officer and deputy superintendent. She grew up in the county, attended its public schools and later sent her children to them.

Prince George’s, with 134,000 students and more than 20,000 employees, is one of the nation’s 25 largest school systems.

Goldson’s starting salary is a step up from the $265,000 she earned as interim schools chief.

She took the interim job after former chief executive Kevin Maxwell left the school system three years before his contract ended. Maxwell, who faced scandals over large pay raises to aides and inflated graduation rates, earned $299,937 a year at the time.

In neighboring Montgomery County, Superintendent Jack R. Smith earns $290,000 a year. He was hired in 2016, under a four-year contract that included a starting salary of $275,000, 25 days of annual leave and the use of a vehicle.

In D.C., Lewis D. Ferebee was selected as leader of the city’s public schools last December, with a base salary of $280,000 a year. He previously led the public school system in Indianapolis.

In Fairfax County, Superintendent Scott Brabrand took over Virginia’s largest school system in 2017 with a starting salary of $290,000. His current salary is $300,642, according to a school system spokesman.

