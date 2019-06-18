Monica Goldson, interim CEO of the Prince George’s County, Md., school system, chatted with fifth-graders in September at Tulip Grove Elementary School in Bowie, Md. On Tuesday, Goldson was named to the position permanently. (Marvin Joseph/The Washington Post)

For nearly a year, Monica Goldson led Maryland’s second-largest school system as it rebounded from a string of scandals. She is widely credited for a collaborative style that has helped eased tensions and for a deep commitment to the county where she grew up.

On Tuesday, Goldson was tapped as the system’s permanent leader — the second woman to hold the job in Prince George’s and a choice that many regard as another move toward stability for a system that needed it.

County Executive Angela Alsobrooks (D) announced Goldson’s selection as CEO Tuesday.

Goldson, 51, is a product of Prince George’s County schools and has spent her career in the Maryland school system. Starting as a math teacher 28 years ago, she rose through the ranks, serving as an assistant principal and principal before stepping into higher administrative posts. She became chief operating officer before taking over as a deputy superintendent in 2016.

“She has a 360-degree view of our system,” Alsobrooks said. “She has a complete and comprehensive view and understanding of our school system.”

Alsobrooks praised Goldson, saying she made important changes as interim leader, emerged as the best of 20 candidates and was “a clear-cut choice.”

“This was a very easy decision,” she said, calling Goldson “a daughter of Prince George’s county.”

Her chance at the helm came last July, after her embattled predecessor, former chief executive Kevin Maxwell, stepped down amid controversies over large pay raises to aides, a lost federal grant and inflated graduation rates.

Her contract as interim leader ends June 30. As interim chief, Dr. Goldson earned $265,000 a year.

“The culture and the atmosphere of the school system have improved so much since she took over,” said Doris Reed, executive director of the Association of Supervisory and Administrative School Personnel, which represents principals and other administrators. “She has really proven herself.”

[Interim leader named for Md. school system after string of scandals]

Goldson was named after a short national search, which started in May.

County officials said they hired a search firm — Hazard, Young, Attea & Associates — that steered multiple candidates to a three-member selection committee formed by Gov. Larry Hogan (R). The county paid the search firm $40,000.

The committee did interviews and forwarded three finalists to Alsobrooks.

Lori Morrow, a mother of two in Bowie and longtime advocate, said Goldson had made important changes, recalling that one of her first announcements was about a reorganization of central-office administrators designed to steer more money to schools.

“It was clear she was listening to the issues,” she said.

Elected officials voiced similar sentiments.

Board member Raaheela Ahmed called the announcement sudden but said she was pleased.

Goldson has been communicative, transparent and accountable to the community, she said. “Under her leadership, we have been able to address a number of issues,” Ahmed said. But she said much remains to be done — in special education, school discipline, academic performance and infrastructure.

“There is a still a long way to go,” she said.

The search process for a chief executive was the subject of a county hearing a little more than a month ago, when the community was invited to weigh in on the qualities needed in the next schools chief.

Again and again, those who testified expressed support for Goldson.

Alsobrooks started the hearing by telling the crowd she was impressed that so many people showed up “not to tell me that you want to run our interim CEO out of town but to tell me that you would love to keep her.”

But some have questioned how an authentic national search could be conducted so quickly.

Janna Parker, a longtime resident and community advocate, called Goldson a good fit, lauding what she has done to rebuild trust. But the short timeline of the search is a concern, Parker said, “bringing into question the thoroughness of the search as well as the community’s ability to really give their input.”

“It doesn’t do justice to the process or whoever is picked,” Parker said.

The search got off to a late start because of confusion about state and county roles in forming a selection committee and hiring a search firm, county officials said. The law that created the process was passed under different state and county administrations.

Goldson has gotten strong reviews at several junctures of her year as interim leader. State officials praised county efforts to tighten grading and diploma procedures when she appeared before the state board of education after the system’s graduation-rates scandal.

[Graduation scandal eases as Prince George’s school system gets praise from state]

Experts say the strong push for an internal candidate typically influences the number of outsiders who apply for the job.

“It definitely affects the search to the extent that some candidates will say, ‘Why bother applying? They want the internal candidate,’ ” said Dan Domenech, executive director of the national superintendents association, called AASA.

Still, he said, some will apply anyway, particularly those from smaller school systems or who may not have yet worked as a superintendent. “They will play it out anyway and take their chances,” he said.

Not everyone was thrilled by the choice.

Tonya Sweat, PTSA president at Oxon Hill High School this school year, questioned “the genuineness and transparency” of the search process. She wrote letters in January to Hogan, the state superintendent and the county executive, asking them to get the process started, she said.

An extensive nationwide search, she said, could have cast light on new ideas or people who might help move the county forward. She asserted Goldson does not have the appropriate staff to make needed change and pointed to her long tenure as a possible drawback.

“Sometimes, you’re a little bit too close to the problem to see the solution,” she said, saying Goldson lacks breadth of experience. “She doesn’t know what she doesn’t know.”

Arelis Hernandez and Rachel Chason contributed to this report.

