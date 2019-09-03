As schools opened for a new year in suburban Montgomery County, officials pegged enrollment at more than 164,000 students, an increase of 1,000 to 1,500 students. (Bonnie Jo Mount/The Washington Post)

More than 300,000 students in suburban Maryland headed back to school Tuesday, with enrollment projected to set a record for the state’s largest system, in Montgomery County, and with efforts underway to expand early learning and foster literacy.

It was also another first day of classes that fell in September, after Labor Day, in keeping with an executive order by Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) in 2016 that schools not open before the public holiday.

In Montgomery, early estimates pegged enrollment at more than 164,000 students, reflecting an increase of 1,000 to 1,500 students and extending a surge spanning more than a decade.

Montgomery County Public Schools Superintendent Jack Smith started the day before dawn at Quince Orchard High School in Gaithersburg, greeting students, parents and staff. By midmorning, he was at Brown Station Elementary, which has a two-way immersion program in English and Spanish. He noted that second-graders involved since kindergarten were at ease.

“It’s just amazing to see them operating in another language in the academic setting so comfortably,” Smith said in an interview. “Becoming fully fluent and literate in English and in another language . . . is something I think we need to expand.”

Prince George’s County opened with Monica Goldson presiding as chief executive, following a year as interim leader of the state’s second-largest system. In June, she was named to the permanent post.

Goldson pointed out it was her “28th first day of school” as an educator — and still a thrill. “When you walk into the buildings and see kids, it changes everything,” she said. “I’m just excited to have them back.”

[Schools chief who led Md. system after predecessor left amid scandals gets permanent post]

Opening day in the two Maryland school systems and others in nearby counties came as the city of Alexandria and Arlington County in Virginia also marked the start of classes. Last week, the District and Virginia’s Fairfax and Prince William counties opened schools, and before them, Loudoun County.

In Prince George’s, Goldson welcomed students and staff during visits at schools in Suitland and Riverdale and was joined by Maryland Superintendent of Schools Karen Salmon as she made stops at schools in Laurel and Largo.

Enrollment in Prince George’s was projected to dip slightly, to 134,265, with about 200 fewer students than last year.

Goldson pointed to $53 million in state funds that she said will help the school system expand prekindergarten and work toward improvements in literacy, special education, teacher compensation and support for schools with high-needs students.

On Tuesday, she visited Montpelier Elementary School in Laurel, where she recalled that a teacher read to 4-year-olds in full-day prekindergarten as the children identified objects and numbers in the book.

In a surprise, she and Salmon handed out lunches to teachers at Largo High School and at the International High School at Largo.

“It was good to have an opportunity to serve the teachers who serve our students,” she said.

Nearly 1,200 new teachers are working in Prince George’s classrooms, and Goldson challenged principals to teach at least one class this fall to reconnect with classroom experiences.

Of challenges ahead, she said the school system is focused on transportation and ensuring buses get students to school on time. The county has more than 1,000 routes and is short a couple of dozen bus drivers, she said.

[School board majority in Maryland favors renewal of superintendent contract]

In neighboring Montgomery, the county started the year with a new school, its 207th: Snowden Farm Elementary, in the growing community of Clarksburg, a suburb in the northern part of the county.

Building additions were open at Ashburton Elementary in Bethesda and S. Christa McAuliffe Elementary in Germantown. Since 2008, Montgomery’s enrollment has climbed by more than 23,000 students.

Looking ahead to the year, Smith underlined rising enrollment, prekindergarten programs and a new curriculum in math and English language arts for elementary and middle schools.

More than 1,000 new teachers were hired in Montgomery — nearly 30 percent of whom attended county high schools.

New initiatives include a program to bring bilingual volunteers into elementary schools to help teach world language lessons.

Smith said the school system faces challenges in renovating outdated facilities and in integrating a focus on student well-being into academic programs. He noted that labor contracts for its three employee unions come up in the months ahead.

“We have to make sure that in our contract negotiations, we remain highly competitive to attract and retain the very best employees,” he said.

