The departure of Pearson, 57, arrives at a time of conflicting currents for what is widely known as the education reform movement. His supporters hail the District’s charter sector — which educates close to half of all D.C. public school students — as among the best in the country. But charter schools and the broader reform movement are facing increasing resistance nationwide.

The charter board, whose seven members are appointed by Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D), will select his replacement and said it would launch a national search in coming weeks.

“What I think we have done in D.C. is show what charter schools can achieve when they are done right. And that is not only what they can achieve for themselves, but for the city as a whole,” Pearson said in an interview. “Charter schools deserve some of the credit for the thriving conditions of our city right now.”

Pearson spoke exclusively Monday with The Washington Post ahead of his announcement.

Pearson was one of many alumni of the Obama administration’s pro-charter Education Department who left the federal government and pushed for alternatives to traditional schools in jurisdictions across the country. It came at a time when charter schools were politically popular, and the D.C. charter sector was rapidly expanding.

When Pearson started as executive director in 2012, the city had 98 charter schools, which are publicly funded and privately operated, educating about 31,000 students. The District now has 123 charter school campuses serving more than 43,000 students. Charter campuses operate with more autonomy than those in traditional school systems.

Enrollment in the traditional public school system has grown, too, from 45,000 to 51,000 students since 2012.

The latest scores on standardized tests show D.C.’s traditional public school system outperforming charter schools, although both sectors have shown slow improvements in recent years. Paul Kihn, deputy mayor for education, unsuccessfully called on the charter board to stop opening new campuses this year, saying too many middle and high schools in the charter and traditional public school sectors already have too many vacant seats.

For the first time since D.C. charters were established in 1996, enrollment dropped in the sector this year following the closure of five low-performing or financially troubled campuses. Five new schools are set to open next fall.

But Pearson is leaving at a precarious moment for charters, with a chorus of critics questioning whether the schools are a solution to the nation’s education woes.

Nationally, some Democratic presidential candidates have distanced themselves from their pro-charter and school choice backgrounds.

Pearson, who earned $218,653 a year, acknowledged in an interview Monday that the political tides have shifted but said he remains confident that D.C. students in both sectors are better served because of charter campuses and the work he has led.

“I came in with a lot of ideas and a lot of things that I wanted to get done because I thought that the charter sector would best be able to fulfill its aspirations if it was properly supervised and if the authorizer was doing its job well,” Pearson said in the interview. “It is unquestionably better now.”

Under his tenure, Pearson said, the board has held troubled charter schools more accountable, intervening when schools are performing poorly or in financial peril. Staff at the charter school board — which grew from 25 to 45 since 2012 — revamped the framework under which the performance of charter schools is assessed.

Thirty-five schools closed during Pearson’s time leading the board — a sign, Pearson said, that the regulatory authority is ensuring quality schools operate in the city.

But critics have argued that the frequent closure of schools brings instability to families and the city. Pearson said the board has grown more adept at finding new charter operators to run failing schools so they can remain open.

The board has also been criticized by families and city officials for acting slowly — or being too hands off — when dealing with safety and mismanagement issues at schools. Pearson defended the board and said it has made great strides in these areas in recent years.

When Pearson started, for example, the charter board did not require schools to conduct lead testing or have emergency response plans. It does now.

Still, the sector has faced backlash following safety incidents at two public charter schools — Monument Academy and Rocketship Academy — in recent months.

“This is a relatively young movement. The whole idea of charter authorization did not even exist 25 years ago,” Pearson said. “This is something that is evolving, and we are getting better each year.”

Pearson’s successor will have to contend with intensifying demands that the D.C. charter sector be more transparent with the public. In response, the charter board has posted online more education outcomes and financial information about schools. The charter board’s monthly meetings are now streamed online, and they have more opportunities for public comment.

But Pearson stops short of supporting legislation the D.C. Council is considering that would require individual charter schools to be subject to the city’s public record laws.

Rick Cruz, chair of the D.C. Public Charter School Board, said he wants the next board leader to continue Pearson’s accountability and data-driven work while navigating the bumpy terrain of education politics.

Cruz said there needs to be a bigger focus on informing the public on the successes of charter schools and their students.

“The politics are complicated, and they are certainly more so than they were eight years ago,” Cruz said. “We want someone who can build upon all the things that have been accomplished over the last eight years, but can manage the challenges going forward.”

Pearson, who has two children in college, said he has no plans to leave the District.

“This is personal for me,” he said. “It’s my life’s work, and so I am certain I will stay involved.”

