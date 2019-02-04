More than 50 people attended the first of three public hearings on the nomination of Lewis. D. Ferebee at Ron Brown College Preparatory High School on Jan. 30. (Sarah L. Voisin/The Washington Post)

D.C. residents and teachers will have a second chance to tell the D.C. Council how they feel about the educator nominated to lead the city’s school system.

The second of three public hearings leading up to the vote on the nomination of Lewis D. Ferebee as schools chancellor is scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday at Cardozo Education Campus, 1200 Clifton St. NW.

Council member David Grosso (I-At Large), who chairs the Education Committee, will host the hearing for community members.

[Integrity, transparency: D.C. residents cite traits they seek in new schools leader]

Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) announced Dec. 3 that Ferebee, then-superintendent of Indianapolis Public Schools, was her pick to lead the District’s traditional public school system, which educates about 49,000 students.

Ferebee started as the District’s acting chancellor last month and will continue in the transition role until the council votes on the nomination.

The first public hearing was last week at Ron Brown College Preparatory High School in Northeast Washington. Ferebee — and more than 50 other people — sat in the audience as about a dozen people testified.

[Is Lewis D. Ferebee the leader to close D.C.’s achievement gap? His time in the Midwest may provide clues.]

They called on Ferebee to act with integrity, be a champion for the traditional public school system and listen to public feedback as he makes changes in the city’s schools.

“We need a chancellor who will lead with integrity, transparency, a collaborative spirit and equity as the cornerstones of his administration,” Eboni-Rose Thompson — chair of the Ward 7 Education Council, an advocacy group — said at the forum last week.

Ferebee is expected to testify Feb. 12 in front of the D.C. Council.

The council will vote on Ferebee after the hearings, although a date has not been scheduled.

If the council does not vote by April 9, Ferebee’s nomination will automatically be approved.

Read more:

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news