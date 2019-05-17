Education officials in suburban Maryland said Friday that they are investigating an incident involving a swastika drawn in a boys’ restroom — the second hate symbol discovered this week at Silver Creek Middle School in Montgomery County.

The image found Friday was again etched in pencil on a wall, and for a second time school leaders called police and central-office administrators, officials said. Building services staff quickly removed it.

School administrators will meet with parent representatives and central-office staff Monday to create a plan to address the issue, Principal Traci Townsend wrote in a letter to parents. The school is in Kensington.

“As we wrap up the school year, it is critical to ensure that our students are educated about and understand the hurtful impact of anti-semitic and racist images and words,” Townsend wrote. “Our goal is to bring our community together, to address the issue, and not allow these hateful acts to divide us.”

The hate incident is among more than 20 this school year in the state’s largest school system, which has 206 schools. Officials said the school system has seen fewer acts of bias — involving race, ethnicity, religion, gender identity and sexual orientation — than in the previous school year, but officials said they remain concerned.

