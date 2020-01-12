And for hundreds of teenagers across the city, it’s the same: Yaayaa-Maria Hunt — whose students called her Ms. Hunt — pushed them to persevere when they believed they couldn’t.

Ms. Hunt, a teacher at Eastern Senior High in Northeast Washington, died Dec. 29 while traveling in Ghana — the country where her family traces their ancestors’ roots. Her mother is awaiting a medical report to explain the circumstances of her daughter’s death, but said she died at the hotel where she was staying.

“She was the first person in our family to graduate from college,” the elder Hunt said. “She congratulated me when I passed all my fall classes this year, and it was bittersweet when I got that email saying that I made dean’s list. I was like oh, I need to call Yaayaa, but I couldn’t.”

Yaayaa-Maria Hunt was born in Southeast Washington in 1993. Her mother selected the name Yaayaa for her eldest child, a Ghanaian name for a girl born on a Thursday.

The family left the city when Yaayaa was a toddler, but moved back to an apartment in the Anacostia neighborhood when she was in middle school. She started high school at Anacostia High in 2007, determined to graduate and attend college.

At a vigil celebrating the teacher’s life, Eastern High Principal Sah Brown said Hunt was an example for D.C. teenagers. Her childhood circumstances were not so different from her students at Eastern, which has a student body that is mostly black and from low-income families. Hunt graduated from Penn State University and returned to the nation’s capital to help her community.

This was Hunt’s first school year teaching at Eastern. She previously taught at a charter school in the District. Brown said that in one of the last conversations he recalls having with Hunt, she asked how she could better support her students.

“She embodied everything we wanted our students to do,” Brown said. “Someone from the inner city — from Southeast, she went to Anacostia — who made something of herself. She was a success. And I don’t mean a financial success. She was a solid person.”

Eastern’s auditorium was transformed for the vigil with flowers and purple balloons, Hunt’s favorite color.

College and high school friends spoke, sharing memories of the fierce and loyal friend they had lost — a friend they said was there to answer every phone call, who encouraged them to aim big even when they were down.

Her brothers played African drums at the memorial. Her parents and grandfather spoke. The Eastern choir performed the gospel song “Till We Meet Again.”

Students shared memories of the teacher they would text when they needed help.

One, who called Hunt her “teacher best friend,” recalled a time when she had given up on her school work, and her teacher forced her to complete it.

“She was just like no, you’re going to do it,” the student said. “Ms. Hunt was always there for me.”

Hunt’s mother said in an interview that her daughter was ambitious, fearless, joyful and did everything on her own terms, which sometimes meant she could be stubborn.

When she graduated from Anacostia in 2011, she was responsible for selecting the commencement speaker. Most students had sought local community leaders for the role. But Hunt had another idea. She chased down contact information for Taraji P. Henson, the Oscar-nominated actress from Southeast Washington, and emailed her.

Henson said yes, and Hunt introduced her at the ceremony.

In December, Hunt received an “Excellence in Service to Anacostia High” award at the gala for her alma mater’s Parent Teacher Student Association. The award recognized the 2011 graduate’s professional success and dedication to her community. Hunt also worked with Mikva Challenge, an organization that helps youth in the city become civically engaged.

She wore a sparkling gold cocktail dress to accept the award. She hugged old teachers and coaches, and mingled with former classmates.

Hunt said in her acceptance speech that her experiences at Anacostia shaped her approach to teaching.

“For me, I realize that so much of what the community has to offer comes from the relationships we build with people inside the school,” she said in her December speech.

A month later, Michelle Hunt addressed her daughter’s students at the Eastern High vigil. Just because Ms. Hunt wouldn’t be in the classroom with them, her mother did not want the teens to forget the hopes their teacher had for their futures.