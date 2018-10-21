Columnist

When I took calculus at night school with three nerdy high school friends, graphing calculators did not exist. Johns Hopkins University mathematics professor Stephen Wilson is happy for me. He says learning the subject without that device deepened my understanding.

I majored in government at college and never used what I learned in calculus. Whatever conceptual depth I acquired is gone. That doesn’t matter to Wilson, but it is relevant to his view that graphing calculators should be abolished, and to the reason this hasn’t happened.

Wilson’s argument illustrates the complications of the simplest educational decision: what devices should we use in math class? It is the kind of hot educational issue we don’t see on TV.

Advanced Placement calculus courses in high schools adopted graphing calculators after the National Council of Teachers of Mathematics recommended the devices nearly 30 years ago. They are also common in community college calculus classes and many other state schools, but not in selective universities like Johns Hopkins.

“The graphing calculator is not integral to calculus,” Wilson told me. “Calculus can be taught and learned without any technology . . . There is no concept in calculus that requires the technology either to teach or to assess.”

Students have “to be able to think through a complex problem and then ‘see’ the answers after they have analyzed it,” Wilson said. “The graphing calculator bypasses the need for understanding. Just push a button. It really is important that someone understand.”

Wilson said “the graphing calculator is not ideal technology for teachers . . . The graphic display is very small and the resolution poor. Input methods can be time-consuming to learn and to teach, and many teachers may prefer to focus on the mathematics involved rather than spend time teaching how to work with graphing calculators.”

Macalester College professor David Bressoud, former president of the Mathematical Association of America, agrees with Wilson, in part. He says that technology is needed in teaching calculus but that the graphing calculator is too limited. Computers are better.

So why do high schools and many state colleges still rely on the calculators? Bressoud said there are two factors. “The first is equity. Not every high school student has access to a computer on a regular basis,” he said. “The second, and probably more important reason, is security.” Computers and even apps on smartphones make it easier to cheat on tests.

College Board vice president Trevor Packer, who runs the AP program, says Wilson’s argument against too much use of graphing calculators greatly inflates the devices’ influence, particularly on the exams. He notes the calculators are permitted on only a third of the questions on the

3-hour, 15-minute AP exam.

Wilson’s desire to make calculus more understandable so students are ready for more math overlooks the reason that many students who take that course in high school do so. I think they see it as both a rite of passage and a tuneup for the big game. Some want to be ready for advanced math and science in college. Some just want to prove to themselves they can handle a challenge. That is why so many students — a total of 448,613 — took an AP calculus exam in 2017.

To me calculus was scary, one of the few courses that required more than a good memory. Taking it was a thrill ride, like bungee jumping. I was happy to survive. In college, I never set foot inside the math department.

Interestingly, Packer agrees with Bressoud that calculus deserves something better than the graphing calculator. “We have been trying to encourage security enhancements to the various web-based calculus tools so they could be usable during an exam administration,” Packer said. The idea is to have something “more sophisticated and at a larger scale than what students can feasibly do with graphing paper and pencil,” he said.

I think we need math majors more than we need government majors like me. Wilson is right to push for something better, for his students and our future.