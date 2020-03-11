The closure will begin Monday, with two planning days for faculty and staff. Students will embark on distance learning March 18 and 19, the school said. Spring break starts March 20.
Bryan Garman, Sidwell’s head of school, wrote in a letter to families that no cases of the disease caused by the virus have been linked to anyone at Sidwell. Still, he said, “social distancing” is most effective before the virus becomes widespread.
The District has 11 confirmed cases of covid-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus.
“We fully recognize and regret that the decision to move away from the traditional school model will burden some families, especially in the Lower School, but we believe that the benefits of this transition outweigh the drawbacks,” he wrote. “We simply do not have enough data to predict how the novel coronavirus will behave and are consequently erring on the side of care and caution.”
Garman said spring break would proceed as normal and remote learning would resume on March 30.
Garman said the school would communicate with families about remote instruction.
While Sidwell is one of the few K-12 schools to close, many universities, including American University and Georgetown University, have canceled in-person classes.
Public school systems in the region are preparing for remote learning, but school leaders are hoping to keep schools open as long as possible.