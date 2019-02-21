An elementary school in Northern Virginia is apologizing for trivializing slavery after students played a game in a physical education class that required them to simulate moving through the Underground Railroad.

As part of recognizing Black History Month, students in the third, fourth and fifth grades at Madison’s Trust Elementary in Brambleton, Va., were given a lecture this month about the Underground Railroad. The students were then divided into groups of six and were responsible for overcoming a physical obstacle, such as moving through plastic hoops without knocking them over, said Wayde Byard, Loudoun County Public Schools spokesman.

“It trivializes something that is important,” Byard said. “There was an error made here. . . . Slavery is not a game.”

The game, first reported by the Loudoun Times-Mirror, was supposed to teach teamwork, communication and cooperation, according to the school system.

Byard said the students were not assigned the role of slaves. But Michelle Thomas, president of the NAACP’s Loudoun branch, said that aside from abolitionists, there could be no other role for students to play in an Underground Railroad simulation because African Americans used the network of trails and hiding places to escape slavery.

Thomas, a pastor, said parents of an African American student contacted her about the exercise after the child told his parents he played a runaway slave in class. Putting the boy in that situation, she said, “completely demeans him” and his ancestors, and makes light of the “terroristic institution of slavery.”

“We don’t know how much of this is willful ignorance, how much of it is white privilege and how much of it is an intentional racist action or if it’s a combination of all three,” she said. “It’s unacceptable, and it undermines the community and the education that our children receive.”

Madison’s Trust Principal David Stewart sent a letter to parents Feb. 12 calling the lesson “culturally insensitive.”

“I extend my sincerest apology to our students and school community,” he wrote. “This is contradictory to our overall goals of empathy, affirmation, and creating a culturally responsive learning environment for all.”

He said the school would create a team of parents and school employees to help the institution with equity and cultural responsiveness.

Citing privacy laws, the school system declined to say whether the teacher or teachers involved in developing the game were disciplined.

