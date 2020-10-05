But because city officials anticipate a shortage of teachers willing to return to school buildings by November, academic instruction will only be offered for those students in those grades.

Other students in those grades who want to return to school will be allowed to continue virtual learning in classrooms under the supervision of nonteaching staff. The chancellor referred to these as CARE classrooms.

In all, the city says it will be able to accommodate 21,000 preschool and elementary school students, though the majority of these students will continue with virtual learning in CARE classrooms and will not receive in-person instruction.

City officials said they hope to pull from existing school system staff to supervise these students, though they are prepared to hire more adults if they need to.

Middle and high school students will continue with virtual learning from home and will likely not be allowed to return to physical classrooms until January at the earliest.

“Learning from home is not working for every student,” Ferebee said. “And we particularly know that it has been challenging for our youngest learners.”

The limited return to in-person teaching suggests that city officials did not reach significant agreements with the teachers’ union, whose members have said that they will not return to in-person teaching en masse until Ferebee agrees to their demands. The demands include hazard pay, a full-time nurse assigned to every school, upgraded air filters and other safeguards in buildings.

Bowser said that the city’s latest virus metrics render it safe to return to in-person learning and that while the outbreak of infections at the White House is concerning, she said it did not affect her decision on school reopenings.