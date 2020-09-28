Mayor Muriel E. Bowser’s (D) administration also said that students in the cosmetology and barber programs at Ballou STAY, a high school in Southeast Washington that serves students who struggled on traditional campuses, returned to classrooms Monday.

The principals at each of the 13 schools submitted proposals to reopen for small groups, and the programming at each school will look different, city officials said. Some may offer tutoring, social-emotional supports or physical education. In all, each school will serve 20 to 100 students over the course of a week. Some charter schools began offering in-person learning in August.

The mayor said a decision on whether all students can return to classrooms in November is imminent, and began to lay out plans to safely pull off in-person learning. She was joined at her regular news conference with members of her administration, including Chancellor Lewis D. Ferebee.

The administration is trying to make the case to staff and parents that they can trust the school system to safely educate students in buildings. One of the concerns cited by teachers and principals is faulty HVAC systems.

Of the school system’s 80 elementary schools, 24 have open work orders for their HVAC systems. Most of the broken HVAC systems are only affecting small portions of the school buildings, according to Ferebee. Seventeen contractors will upgrade the HVAC filters at the 80 campuses.

“We continue to prioritize the conditions for in-person learning throughout our elementary schools, knowing that our earliest learners have been prioritized for academic and social emotional support,” he said.

The city also plans to reopen 29 recreation centers Oct. 13, including six indoor pools, according to Delano Hunter, director of the Department of Parks and Recreation. The city will begin issuing a small number of outdoor permits for “moderate” and “low” contact sports on Oct. 1.

The Department of Parks and Recreation operated in-person summer camps for 1,080 children and reported no coronavirus outbreaks connected to the activities, Hunter said.

Deputy Mayor for Education Paul Kihn said his staff interviewed 18 private and public charter schools that are serving students in person for advice on how to reopen. He said staff reported that students were able to keep their masks on all day and that schools said that more and more parents became confident with in-person learning after they saw campuses reopen and understood the protocols in place.

