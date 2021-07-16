Because education officials have said an exemption is not necessary, advocates want the D.C. Council to set aside money in the budget to provide these students with special education services. But that also seems unlikely, with the council expected to vote on the budget this month. Council Chairman Phil Mendelson (D) said there are still too many unanswered questions about how it would work and how much it would cost. He said individual agencies have flexibility with how they spend their money, and he believes they could fund this without council involvement.