The city also receives federal money for education, although officials do not yet know the total for 2021. Students who have special education needs or who are considered at risk receive additional local funding.

In all, the mayor plans to spend about $989 million in city money on the District’s traditional public and charter sectors. The total spending figure represents an average increase of 8 percent for each campus in the traditional school system, with some of that boost reflecting expected growth in enrollment.

“You have heard me say many times before that the District’s almost unprecedented investment in schoolchildren is directly linked to the renaissance of Washington, D.C.,” Bowser said at a news conference. “So, we will continue to make those historical investments.”

Bowser’s announcement comes just days after her administration announced the city has a $1.43 billion rainy day fund.

The announcement on the education budget arrived earlier in the year than usual and was part of a rollout of tools intended to make the wonky and complicated budget process more transparent.

Bowser and D.C. Public Schools Chancellor Lewis D. Ferebee unveiled Monday a Pocket Budget Guide, which explains the budget process and provides key dates and links to individual schools’ budgets. Teachers and families can download the guides on their phones.

Principals are expected to receive information about their individual budgets Tuesday, Ferebee said. Budgets are based on student enrollment, and schools with the largest projected enrollment growth are expected to receive the greatest budget increases.

But many schools — especially in Wards 7 and 8, the swaths of the city with the highest concentrations of poverty — have struggled with enrollment in recent years. Teachers have said they feel hamstrung, with declining enrollment leaving them with less funding and inadequate resources to serve their students and attract new ones.

Smaller schools are more expensive to operate and, with the opening of new campuses in the traditional public and charter sectors, the city has an increasing number of campuses with many vacant seats. A total of 38 high schools educate nearly 20,000 students in the traditional and charter sectors.

Ferebee said schools that may face budget cuts because of declining enrollment will share an infusion of $3.4 million to blunt those reductions. He said the school system is also investing $500,000 to ensure the youngest students are reading at grade level. Some of the per-pupil funding is used to pay employees working at the school system’s headquarters.

Bowser is expected to propose her overall city budget for fiscal year 2021 in March, and the D.C. Council will vote on it in the following months.

This marks the beginning of the budget process, and schools can request additional money if they feel their initial allocations are inadequate, Ferebee said.

“There’s always an opportunity to request budget assistance,” Ferebee said. “It’s important to know that this is our initial budget.”

Last year, the District increased education spending by 3 percent per student. That was not enough to keep up with a 4.3 increase in personnel costs, and the teachers union protested the spending plan, arguing that some campuses with the highest need were facing budget cuts.

Ferebee said he does not expect personnel costs to rise as much this year and that school budgets will go further in 2021.

In fiscal year 2019, the school system struggled to balance its budget, at one point facing a $10 million gap. City officials say they added money to prevent the spending gap from recurring in the current budget year.

Bowser’s education proposal probably will be well-received by key council members.

In December, council member David Grosso (I-At Large), who chairs the education committee, sent a letter to Bowser requesting she increase per-student spending by 4 percent in fiscal year 2021.

The DC Fiscal Policy Institute — an influential left-leaning think tank — commended Bowser’s proposal Monday as a “strong investment.” The institute has long advocated more education funding and has conducted studies to determine how much money is required to adequately meet the needs of every student.

Still, policy analysts Qubilah Huddleston and Alyssa Noth said the city should spend even more, enacting a 6 percent increase for the upcoming budget year to close what they refer to as the “adequacy gap” in two years.

