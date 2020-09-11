On Friday, officials learned that a student in the second-grade class tested positive. The teacher and the class have not been back to Holy Redeemer, which enrolls 374 students from prekindergarten to eighth grade, this week.

“We continue to handle this carefully with our students and families with guidance from Montgomery County and Maryland health officials to keep everyone safe,” an archdiocese spokeswoman said.

The 13 cases linked to private or parochial schools in Maryland’s most populous jurisdiction have arisen at a time when staff are back on campus and classes at some schools have resumed in person amid the pandemic.

Investigations are continuing at seven schools, with students having to quarantine because of potential exposure to the virus at two schools, according to Travis Gayles, the county’s health officer.

Gayles declined to identify the schools involved, citing privacy concerns and the ongoing nature of some investigations. But he said the cases go back to mid-August, when two staff members at the Bullis School in Potomac tested positive before the start of the school year.

The disclosures bring another round of attention to the reopening of private schools in Montgomery County — a flash point over the summer, as Gayles barred private schools in the county from bringing students back into school buildings and Gov. Larry Hogan (R) and others pushed back. Gayles ultimately rescinded both of his orders, saying the state’s actions gave him no choice.

As the controversy erupted, the county’s public school system had already opted for all-online learning, citing health department guidance.

Catholic schools in the archdiocese reopened this fall — some as early as Aug. 25 — under several models of virtual and in-person learning, based on parent feedback, enrollment and space available for social distancing, said Kelly Branaman, superintendent of schools for the archdiocese, which includes 54 parish schools in the District and five Maryland counties.

“Our reopening goals were to support our communities and what our parents needed and desired,” while keeping to safety measures and social distancing, she said.

She described a range of safeguards that schools rely on — temperature checks, small student cohorts that do not mingle, multiple outdoor breaks, mask requirements, social distancing, extensive cleaning.

In addition, at Holy Redeemer, classrooms doors open to the outside, so that students enter their classes directly without walking through shared school hallways.

“Our priority in all of this is safety,” she said.

Of 21 archdiocese schools in Montgomery County, 10 are following a “hybrid” schedule that blends online and in-person learning, and seven — including Holy Redeemer — have opted for in-person learning, with families able to do all virtual if they choose.

Four of the 21 schools opened in an all-virtual mode.

In the District, St. Peter School on Capitol Hill, which has a hybrid model of learning that alternates groups of students who are on campus, also had a teacher test positive, Branaman said.

In Montgomery County, Gayles has continued to assert it is not safe to bring children into classrooms to learn in person.

Compared to other Maryland counties, Montgomery has had the second-most cases in the state, at nearly 21,000, and the most deaths, at 833, according to tracking by The Washington Post.