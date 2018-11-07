A student at Catholic University in Northeast Washington was found dead Wednesday in a campus dorm room, according to D.C. police and a statement from the school’s president.

Police said they are conducting a death investigation, but the lead detectives are assigned to the Natural Squad, which investigates untimely deaths not initially believed to be suspicious.

A cause and manner of death will be determined when an autopsy is performed. The student, who was pronounced dead on the scene, was not identified pending notification of relatives.

Police said they were called to the 600 block of Michigan Avenue NE shortly after 11 a.m. for the report of an unconscious person. The university confirmed the call was to Opus Hall, which can house 402 upper class students in suites, each with three single rooms and one double room.

“I would like to invite you all to join me in praying for the student and his family,” the university’s president, John Garvey, said in a statement.

Get updates on your area delivered via email