But Schoenbrun is 15, so he can’t cast a ballot. Instead, the high-schooler will be doing what he called the next-best thing: On Election Day, he will volunteer to staff a voting station in his hometown of Arlington, Va.

“Normally poll workers are 65-plus, and more susceptible to corona,” Schoenbrun said of the novel coronavirus. “[High-schoolers] volunteering makes it safer for older people and helps to combat voter suppression. … Plus, I think this is one of the most important elections for a very long time.”

Tuesday’s presidential election, which will take place amid the coronavirus pandemic that has cost more than 230,000 American lives, already inspired unprecedented numbers of 20- and 30-somethings to sign up for polling jobs vacated by veteran workers whose age puts them at greater risk of infection. But an even younger group is rising to the challenge, too, skipping school or taking advantage of school-mandated holidays to do their part to encourage full, fair and free voting.

Bob Brandon, president and chief executive of the Fair Elections Center and one of the founding partners of Power the Polls, a group that uses social media to boost voting rates nationwide, said a record number of high-schoolers are volunteering at polling stations this year. They’re part of a large wave of new volunteers, Brandon said. Power the Polls has registered more than 700,000 throughout the nation this year, although it does not track how many poll workers are under 18.

The Poll Hero Project, another group founded this year specifically to encourage high school and college students to serve as poll workers, has signed up 37,000 young people in 2020. Of those, said the project’s co-founder Avi Stopper, about two-thirds are in high school.

“We are hearing from a lot of election officials everywhere in the country that a lot of high school students … are showing up,” Brandon said. “I think it’s a big plus in an otherwise terrible situation of the pandemic.”

“[The students] will see what it means to be a poll worker, what it means to help the most basic part of our democracy function,” he added. “And once you start doing it, you keep doing it: So we may have a whole new generation of poll workers, and a more tech-savvy and multicultural generation, too.”

The vast majority of states — somewhere north of 40, Brandon said — allow people under 18 to help staff polling stations, whether for a salary or free. Each state can set its own rules regarding this issue. Many require that volunteers be at least 16.

In many places, school-age volunteers can do anything a traditional poll worker does, Brandon said: help set up the station, sign in voters, hand out ballots and, this year, sanitize all voting equipment after each use. But some states bar under-18 volunteers from certain higher-responsibility duties, such as teaching voters how to use electronic ballot machines or resetting machines after someone has cast their vote.

School districts also pursue varying policies. Some give everyone Election Day as a holiday, others give students time off and ask that staffers come in for a “teacher work day” — and still others do not accommodate the day in any way.

That’s the case in Sarah Zhang’s hometown of Doylestown, Pa., she said, but the 17-year-old is not letting school rules get in her way. On Monday, she sat down at her computer and wrote a short note to her teachers.

“I told them straight-up, ‘Hey, I won’t be in class tomorrow, I’m going to be working the polls,’ ” she said. “And actually, my teachers commended me. They were all like, ‘Thank you for letting me know, we wish you the best of luck.’ ”

Come Tuesday, Zhang will wake at 5:30 a.m. so she can get to her polling station by 6:15. She will stay there until 2:30 p.m., wearing a double-layered mask. She knows she will be helping people check in, but she isn’t exactly sure what else she may be asked to do.

The high-schooler has not volunteered at a polling station before. She found out that was possible when she stumbled across the Poll Hero Project — and knew immediately that she had to get involved.

Zhang recently founded a newspaper that publishes easily digestible “news briefings for students” to Instagram, meant to keep her peers informed. She believes her generation cannot afford to remain ignorant of politics or social justice issues.

“This is the most important election of our lifetime,” partly because of climate change, Zhang said. “All of us are under 18 and we can’t vote, so this is the best way we can get involved in the election and make a real difference.”

Similar motivations are driving Brigid Donaghy, a Northern Virginia teenager who will be working at a polling station from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday. She discovered the possibility while watching “The Daily Show With Trevor Noah” over the summer.

The 16-year-old is volunteering, she said, because in 2020, it feels like democracy itself is under threat. Donaghy wants to do anything she can, no matter how small, to help America survive the 2020 election intact.

“I think elections are probably the most important thing the United States has,” she said. “I really like the idea of everybody getting a chance to vote.”

Even those too young to volunteer at the polling stations are stepping up. Nick Coughlin, who is 13 and attends eighth grade in Arlington, Va., said he will be outside a voting station acting as a greeter starting at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

He will offer each person a sample Democratic ballot — his mother is a precinct captain with the Arlington Democrats — and address them with the words he practiced. He’ll make sure to remind everyone that the ballot is two-sided, because “a lot of people don’t know that,” he said.

The eighth-grader wanted to help out on Election Day because voting peacefully to choose a new president “goes back to the start of America,” he said.

“The history of America is very messed up, there’s so many racist things that happened, but one major part … is it’s a democracy,” Nick said. “And if people want to have a voice, and use their voice, they have to vote.”

That’s how Schoenbrun feels, too.

His parents have taken him to every single election, local and presidential, since he was born. Some of his earliest memories are of his mother and father filling out little bubbles next to the names of the candidates.

No matter the outcome Tuesday, Schoenbrun is proud that he will go through the rest of his life knowing that he tried to keep democracy functioning in the 2020 presidential election, which promises to be like no other.