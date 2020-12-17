But something is missing. According to the National Center for Education Statistics, 80 percent of dual enrollment students these days don’t drive over to the local college, as I did. Instead the courses are taught at their high school, with college instructors or high school instructors judged capable of handling introductory college materials and exams.

If the students do well, they get college credit, just as AP and IB students often do. That’s good. But I have been learning about something special happening when dual enrollment students attend classes on college campuses.

Students in Minnesota who are part of an unusual program called Postsecondary Enrollment Options (PSEO) describe benefits that can’t be had back at their high school. So far 200,000 teenagers have participated since 1985.

Jonah Martinez, now 18, said as a high school sophomore he signed up for the PSEO program at the University of Minnesota just to save money. Tuition, books and fees are free. To his surprise, what he got was “probably the most transformative event of my high school career.” He loved mixing with university instructors, counselors and students. He discovered opportunities unknown to most high school sophomores.

Safiya Anwar, now 17, told me the University of Minnesota campus felt like a candy store of life choices. “I did not know where my interests lay,” she said. The program gave her a chance “to explore my options without constraints on money and create valuable connections at a young age.”

Remembering my nights at the College of San Mateo (Calif.) when I was 17, I understood a bit of what the Minnesota students were saying. My friends Dan, Jim and Francis were, like me, nerds who mostly loved the fact that no one else at our school was doing this. Yet there were useful surprises for us. We began to see how important the calculus class was to the adults sitting next to us.

They didn’t joke around as we sometimes did. They listened carefully. They asked questions. They took advantage of every minute of instruction. The school building was in a rundown part of town near the freeway, moving only later to a shiny new campus on a scenic ridge. Our fellow night students didn’t care.

We began to see that going to college was not just to show how smart we were. Those older guys were turning their lives around. We encountered a national tradition of self-improvement. College required homework I had to think about, something that didn’t happen often in high school. I kept my treasured slide-rule in our refrigerator so it operated smoothly whenever I needed it.

I heard from another Minnesota student, Edward Eiffler, whose mother was Mexican. That led to what he saw as discrimination against him at his high school, such as not letting him participate in a math team competition. The University of Minnesota was different.

“I learned about advanced subjects never offered at my high school and gained discipline by having more responsibility,” he said. He was later one of the youngest graduates of his law school.

Aaliyah Hodge, once homeless and raised by a single parent, struggled in college courses when she enrolled in PSEO as a high school junior. “I ended up figuring things out,” she said. At age 19, she received her bachelor’s degree from the University of Minnesota debt-free. That was the result of earning 58 college credits during high school, mostly through PSEO plus a few AP and IB classes.

Washington state has a similar program called Running Start. In both places state dollars pay the high school students’ college costs. There should be more initiatives like that. Spending quality time on university campuses can inspire in surprising ways. Right now, most such campuses are empty. But they should be full of energy and ingenuity again in the fall of 2021.

Former public inner city schoolteacher and administrator Joe Nathan, a legendary figure in American education, helped write both the PSEO law and the nation’s first public charter school law in Minnesota. As students begin to register in January and February for dual enrollment classes next fall, he would like them to look for more ways to spend time on college campuses. It is an opportunity that only 17 percent of dual enrollment students enjoy.

“This is hugely important, especially for potential first-generation college students,” said Nathan, who is now director of the Center for School Change in St. Paul.

