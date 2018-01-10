Greg Conte, center, in red tie, follows a phalanx of D.C. police officers as they escort white nationalists and neo-Nazis away from the White House on Dec. 3, 2017, in an anti-immigration rally. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Students at an all-girls Catholic high school in Maryland discovered another side to one of their former coaches last week: Gregory Conte, who had also worked as a substitute teacher, maintained strong ties to white nationalists who rallied last summer in Charlottesville.

The Academy of the Holy Cross in Kensington fired Conte in October. But Conte’s role in the classroom and on the playing field have come to wider attention in recent days as students made the connection on social media, the school emailed families and a string of news reports was published.

Kathleen Ryan Prebble, the school’s president, said in an interview Wednesday that Conte started coaching at Holy Cross in 2014 and later began working as a substitute teacher. He used an alternate name — Gregory Ritter — in his political activities, and the school was unaware, she said.

That changed in late October, when the school received anonymous emails. Prebble said she spoke with Conte, who confirmed his alt-right activities — which, because they conflict with the school’s mission as a Christ-centered community that values diversity, led to Conte’s dismissal.

“He never showed that side to us,” said Prebble, who dismissed him immediately but did not send a letter then because she considered it an employment issue.

On Friday, Prebble met with students to discuss the issue, describing their reaction as “quite horrified.” More than 40 percent identify as students of color.

She said she emphasized to students that “this was not about conservative versus liberal values. This was about extremism and this was about hate — that’s what the alt-right is about. And that this obviously was in direct opposition to our school.”

Conte, 29, said in an interview Wednesday he enjoyed working at the college-preparatory school of 470 students — where he had served as junior varsity field hockey coach and assistant track coach — but was not surprised by his dismissal. “I knew it was only a matter of time,” he said.

In the last year, he said he has expanded his work with white nationalist leader Richard Spencer and is director of operations at the National Policy Institute, where Spencer is president. He was with Spencer in August for the torch-lit protest in Charlottesville and during demonstrations that followed, he said.

[‘We will keep coming back:’ Richard Spencer leads another torchlight march in Charlottesville]

“He has proven to be indispensable in terms of planning our demonstrations and events, coordinating them as they happen, and keeping our supporters and staff — especially our president, Richard Spencer — safe,” the think tank’s website says of Conte.

Asked about his views Wednesday, Conte did not describe himself as a white supremacist, which he said implies a belief that whites are morally superior to others. “I don’t believe that, no, but that doesn’t mean that I’m not going to stick up for my own people,” he said.

With students at Holy Cross, he said, he did not “openly preach” alt-right views but sometimes raised questions about commonly held beliefs — for instance, whether all hate is bad and why diversity is good.

The National Policy Institute website noted Conte’s interview with WJLA-TV, in which he spoke about what he might say to the leaders and parents of Holy Cross.

“You should have stood up for me,” he told the television station. “I am a son of your people. I am one of you. And I’ve expressed a slightly out-of-normal-position political opinion, and you’re going to throw me by the wayside for it. And this is why your political system is going to fail.”

Conte’s work in education extended beyond Holy Cross.

He was a substitute teacher in Montgomery County’s public schools, including at Quince Orchard High School. He started in 2013, and worked there only once this school year, the district said.

His status as a substitute in Montgomery was frozen Nov. 1 after allegations surfaced about his participation in the Charlottesville torchlight protest. District spokesman Derek Turner said a variety of claims was made, including that Conte was involved in violence in Charlottesville, but more needs to be known before the district decides on his final employment status.

The Montgomery schools’ employee code of conduct forbids harassment and discrimination based on race, gender, ethnicity and other traits, he noted.

Having a particular viewpoint is not an automatic disqualifier for employment in a public institution, Turner said. “It’s not having the views,” he said. “It’s how he expresses those views and how it affects our students.”

Conte said he was not sure if he had been fired from the public school system. But he said he did not intend to teach there any longer. “I’ve got a lot of other stuff I’m doing,” he said.