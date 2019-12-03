Helping to clear the way was a decision by the College Board to create extra testing options: AP tests planned for May 13 would be given a second time, on May 18, to support students observing the holiday, College Board officials said in November as the issue flared.

At recent school board meetings, Muslim parents and students had pressed for the day off, citing the holiday’s importance and issues of fairness.

Students in Montgomery — home to Maryland’s largest school system, with an enrollment of more than 165,000 — are off for two Jewish holidays and a string of days around Christmas and Easter.

“This is a big victory for our students,” said Samira Hussein, a longtime advocate on the issue. “They will feel accepted and acknowledged by their teachers, their board of education, their superintendent. They will feel more confident explaining about their holiday.”

In another nod to the increasing diversity of the suburban county, the calendar also gives a day off for Lunar New Year, which many Asian families celebrate, by placing a professional day on Feb. 12, 2021. Asian parents and students have advocated for the change and weighed in during a recent survey.

The 2020-2021 year, slated to include 182 school days, is to begin Aug. 31 — opening before Labor Day, which is Sept. 7 in 2020. In recent years, school has started after Labor Day, but that start schedule, which was mandated by Gov. Larry Hogan (R), was overturned by state lawmakers this year.

Under the new calendar, schools will also stay open on the presidential inauguration day next year, but board member Patricia O’Neill called for instruction related to the inauguration and for the airing of the ceremony in schools.

“It is an important element of our democratic process,” she said. “It is one of the most important elements. It has historical significance, no matter how the movie ends in 2020. That script hasn’t been written, but I do think we should have a guided instructional program.”

