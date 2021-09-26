A month into middle school, Jovan, a diligent student who completed all his assignments in virtual learning, says he has adjusted. He plays less Roblox, a video game, at night and goes to bed earlier so he can wake up at dawn and make it to school on time. He didn’t see any of his school friends in person during the pandemic, but since they chatted online all the time, it felt like little time had passed when they reunited face-to-face. And all these weeks into seventh grade, he said he doesn’t even feel the mask on his face anymore.