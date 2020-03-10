Health officials “have shared that individuals from our school community who visited the facility days after the Feb. 28 event are not at risk of contracting the virus,” the letters said. “While there is no specific concern for these students, all of our families should remain vigilant with their health and follow the CDC guidelines and best practices.”

No residents or staff members at the Village at Rockville had developed symptoms of coronavirus as of Tuesday afternoon, according to Allison Combs, a spokeswoman for the retirement community.

Combs said state health officials have not recommended that people who attended the Feb. 28 event — a post-funeral gathering — be quarantined. Those who live at the Village are checked twice a day for symptoms including fever, cough or respiratory troubles, she said.

“We feel our community is in a good place,” she said. The Village, which houses about 350 people, reduced visiting hours and postponed gatherings and public events through Saturday, she said.

Gov. Larry Hogan (R) announced Maryland’s first three coronavirus cases last week — affecting a couple in their 70s and a woman in her 50s. Other cases in Maryland were announced in recent days, and in the District and Virginia.

Some families in Montgomery County, with Maryland’s largest school system, remained concerned about students.

An online petition — with more than 7,900 names — called on Montgomery school officials to urge student volunteers to self-quarantine for 14 days.

It also suggested the cancellation of student meetings and events that are not urgent, flexibility about student absences related to virus concerns and changes in spring break or other scheduling to “reduce ahead of time the chance of the spread of COVID-19 in schools.”

Montgomery school officials sent out a community message Monday, emphasizing a low health risk in county schools and providing links to resources.

Gboyinde Onijala, spokeswoman for the school system, said about 25 students from Frost volunteered at the retirement community March 4. Wootton students also volunteer at there, she said.

Health officials in Montgomery County have not advised closing schools, quarantining students or canceling events, she said. Under state law, the county health officer decides on school closings during public health crises.

“Their guidance at this time is schools should stay open, learning should go on, and events should continue as scheduled,” Onijala said.

Amid concerns about the virus, schools countywide have stepped up cleaning of communal surfaces while encouraging frequent handwashing, Onijala said.