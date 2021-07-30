“I took three covid tests from different providers in Hawaii hoping that at least one would be in the correct format that the U.K. would accept,” she says. But then her flights were rerouted from Seattle to Atlanta where she waited through an anxiety-inducing 11-hour layover. When she arrived at Heathrow Airport, she says her nerves only increased. “People in front of me were getting rejected because they didn’t have the right paperwork in order.”